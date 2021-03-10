2021 Gold Derby Film Awards nominations list: ‘Mank’ leads with 10, followed by ‘Ma Rainey’ and ‘Minari’ with 8, ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘Soul,’ ‘Tenet’ with 6

The 2021 Gold Derby Film Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, March 10, as voted on by more than 2,200 registered Gold Derby users. You can cast your votes for the winners of our 19th annual event right now here in our predictions center. You have until the end of April 16 to cast your votes. Feel free to jump in immediately because you can keep editing your votes as often as you like. No one’s votes are final until polls close. Scroll down to see the complete list of nominees, and check out our announcement video above to find out some of the contenders who came close to nominations.

“Mank” leads the way with 10 nominations, making it the only film in the double digits. It’s up for Best Picture, Best Director (David Fincher), Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), and more craft categories than any other film. However, it’s absent from two ironic categories: Gary Oldman missed the cut for Best Actor despite playing the title character, and the film about a legendary screenwriter also wasn’t nominated for its screenplay.

Two films follow close behind with eight noms apiece: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Minari.” But while “Minari” is one of our 10 nominees for Best Picture, “Ma Rainey” isn’t. Nevertheless, the August Wilson adaptation did pick up acting bids for Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, as well as noms for its screenplay and ensemble cast. “Minari,” meanwhile, is a contender for actors Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn, its ensemble cast, and Lee Isaac Chung for writing and directing the family drama.

A quartet of movies have six nominations each: “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Soul” and “Tenet.” All of those are nominated for Best Picture save “Tenet,” which earned its nominations entirely below the line, making it the second most nominated crafts film of the year behind Mank.”

Joining “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Soul” in the Best Picture lineup are “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” And in our Best Breakthrough Performer category, which honors actors who had a major career advancement during the eligibility period, our users picked a couple of veterans who landed roles with widespread international acclaim (Paul Raci and the aforementioned Youn) as well as a trio of relative youngsters (Maria Bakalova, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Sidney Flanigan). Find out who else made the cut below.

BEST PICTURE

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” — Stefanie Azpiazu, Anthony Bregman, Charlie Kaufman, Robert Salerno

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

“Mank” — Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

“Minari” — Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Christina Oh

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” — Lia Buman, Rose Garnett, Tim Headington, Sara Murphy, Alex Orlovsky, Elika Portnoy, Adele Romanski

“Nomadland” — Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman” — Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

“Soul” — Dana Murray

“Sound of Metal” — Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“First Cow” — Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” — Charlie Kaufman

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Ruben Santiago-Hudson

“Nomadland” — Chloe Zhao

“One Night in Miami” — Kemp Powers

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Minari” — Lee Isaac Chung

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” — Eliza Hittman

“Promising Young Woman” — Emerald Fennell

“Soul” — Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Aaron Sorkin

BEST ENSEMBLE

“Da 5 Bloods” — Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Lam Nguyen, Y. Lan, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Veronica Ngo, Johnny Nguyen, Jasper Pääkkönen, Clarke Peters, Sandy Huong Pham, Jean Reno, Mélanie Thierry, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman

“Minari” — Noel Kate Cho, Darryl Cox, Yeri Han, Scott Haze, Alan S. Kim, Esther Moon, Will Patton, Steven Yeun, Yuh-jung Youn

“One Night in Miami” — Kingsley Ben-Adir, Beau Bridges, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Michael Imperioli, Joaquina Kalukango, Leslie Odom Jr., Lance Reddick, Nicolette Robinson

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, John Doman, Caitlin FitzGerald, Danny Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, J.C. MacKenzie, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Ben Shenkman, Jeremy Strong

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Maria Bakalova

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Sidney Flanigan

Paul Raci

Yuh-Jung Youn

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“First Cow” — Christopher Blauvelt

“Mank” — Erik Messerschmidt

“Minari” — Lachlan Milne

“Nomadland” — Joshua James Richards

“Tenet” — Hoyte Van Hoytema

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Birds of Prey” — Erin Benach

“Emma” — Alexandra Byrne

“Mank” — Trish Summerville

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Ann Roth

“Promising Young Woman” — Nancy Steiner

BEST FILM EDITING

“Mank” — Kirk Baxter

“Nomadland” — Chloe Zhao

“Promising Young Woman” — Frédéric Thoraval

“Tenet” — Jennifer Lame

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Alan Baumgarten

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

“Birds of Prey” — Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee, Vincent Van Dyke

“Emma” — Marese Langan

“Hillbilly Elegy” — Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew W. Mungle

“Mank” — Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Mank” — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari” — Emile Mosseri

“News of the World” — James Newton Howard

“Soul” — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

“Tenet” — Ludwig Göransson

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” — Tiara Thomas, H.E.R., D’Mile

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest” — Max Grahn, Rickard Göransson, Savan Kotecha

“Io Si (Seen) from “The Life Ahead” — Diane Warren, Niccolò Agliardi, Laura Pausini

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” — Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth

“Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — Erran Baron Cohen, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Emma” — Kave Quinn

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” — Molly Hughes

“Mank” — Donald Graham Burt

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Mark Ricker

“Tenet” — Nathan Crowley

BEST SOUND

“Mank” — Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Skip Lievsay, Paul Urmson, Dane Lonsdale

“Soul” — Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

“Sound of Metal” — Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés Navarrete, Michelle Couttolenc

“Tenet” — Willie D. Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Birds of Prey” — Greg Steele, Thrain Shadbolt, Brendan Seals, Mark Hawker

“The Invisible Man” — Jonathan Dearing, Marcus Bolton, Matt Ebb, Aevar Bjarnason

“The Midnight Sky” — Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

“Soul” — Pete Docter, Dana Murraym Michael Fongm Bill Watral

“Tenet” — Scott R. Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Onward” — Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

“Over the Moon” — Glen Keane, Peilin Chou, Gennie Rim

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” — Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

“Soul” — Pete Docter, Dana Murray

“Wolfwalkers” — Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Stéphan Roelants

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Boys State” — Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

“Collective” — Alexander Nanau, Hanka Kastelicová, Bernard Michaux, Bianca Oana

“Dick Johnson Is Dead” — Kirsten Johnson, Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness

“Time” — Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn

“Welcome to Chechnya” — David France, Alice Henty, Askold Kurov, Joy A. Tomchin

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“Another Round” — Thomas Vinterberg, Kasper Dissing, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (Denmark)

“Bacurau” — Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Saïd Ben Saïd, Michel Merkt (Brazil)

“La Llorona” — Jayro Bustamante, Gustavo Matheu (Guatemala)

“The Life Ahead” — Edoardo Ponti, Carlo Degli Esposti, Regina K. Scully, Nicola Serra, Lynda Weinman (Italy)

“Wolfwalkers” — Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Stéphan Roelants (Ireland)

Nomination Totals

10 Nominations

“Mank”

8 Nominations

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

6 Nominations

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

5 Nominations

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

4 Nominations

“Sound of Metal”

3 Nominations

“Birds of Prey”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Emma”

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

2 Nominations

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“First Cow”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“The Life Ahead”

“Wolfwalkers”

1 Nomination

“Another Round”

“Bacurau”

“Boys State”

“Collective”

“Dick Johnson is Dead”

“Eurovision Song Contest”

“The Invisible Man”

“La Llorona”

“The Midnight Sky”

“News of the World”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Pieces of a Woman”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Time”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

