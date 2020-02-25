Gold Derby Film Decade Awards 2010-2019 nominations: ‘La La Land,’ ‘Mad Max,’ ‘Parasite’ and ‘Inception’ lead the way

The 2016 movie musical “La La Land” earned the most nominations at the Gold Derby Decade Awards honoring the best films from 2010 to 2019, but “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “Parasite” (2019) and “Inception” (2010) weren’t too far behind. Scroll down to see the entire list of contenders, which were voted on by more than 2,200 registered Gold Derby users. And you can vote for the winners starting right now here in our predictions center. You can keep filling out or editing your ballot as often as you like until voting closes on Friday night, March 6.

“La La Land” leads with 12 nominations including Best Picture of the Decade. That’s fitting when you consider that in our yearly awards it won 9 times out of 16 nominations, both of which are all-time records at the Gold Derby Awards. “Mad Max” follows with nine Decade Award nominations, then “Parasite” with eight and “Inception” with seven. The six films that round out the Best Picture race span the decade: “The Social Network” (2010), “Boyhood” and “Whiplash” (2014), “Moonlight” (2016), and “Call Me by Your Name” and “Get Out” (2017).

We’ve also nominated 10 actors for Performer of the Decade for their cumulative achievements over the last 10 years: Amy Adams (also nominated for Best Actress for “Arrival”), Christian Bale (also Best Supporting Actor for “The Fighter”), Bradley Cooper (also Best Actor for “A Star is Born”), Viola Davis (also Best Supporting Actress for “Fences”), Leonardo DiCaprio (also Best Actor for “The Wolf of Wall Street”), Adam Driver (also Best Actor for “Marriage Story”), Jennifer Lawrence, Joaquin Phoenix (also Best Actor for both “Joker” and “The Master”), Saoirse Ronan and Emma Stone (also Best Actress for “La La Land”).

Many actors were eligible for numerous films over the decade, but only two were nominated twice for their individual performances: Phoenix with his dual Best Actor bids and Lupita Nyong’o, who is up for Best Actress (“Us”) and Best Supporting Actress (“12 Years a Slave”) — it’s eerily appropriate that she’s doubly nominated since her bid for “Us” is itself for dual roles. The original ballots featured over 1,400 contenders. Any person or film nominated at the Oscars or Gold Derby Awards were eligible for this original round of nominations.

See who else made the cut below. Let us know what you think, and cast your votes for the winners right now.

PERFORMER OF THE DECADE

Amy Adams

Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Viola Davis

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Jennifer Lawrence

Joaquin Phoenix

Saoirse Ronan

Emma Stone

BEST PICTURE

“Boyhood” — Richard Linklater and Cathleen Sutherland

“Call Me By Your Name” — Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, and Marco Morabito

“Get Out” — Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., and Jordan Peele

“Inception” — Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

“La La Land” — Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, and Marc Platt

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — Doug Mitchell and George Miller

“Moonlight” — Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner

“Parasite” — Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho

“The Social Network” — Dana Brunetti, Ceán Chaffin, Michael De Luca, and Scott Rudin

“Whiplash” — Jason Blum, Helen Estabrook, and David Lancaster

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

David Fincher, “The Social Network”

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, “Birdman”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

George Miller, “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Christopher Nolan, “Inception”

BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Toni Collette, “Hereditary”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Brie Larson, “Room”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Alicia Vikander, “Ex Machina”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Christian Bale, “The Fighter”

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Song Kang Ho, “Parasite”

Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Arrival” — Eric Heisserer

“BlacKkKlansman” — Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

“Call Me by Your Name” — James Ivory

“Gone Girl” — Gillian Flynn

“Jojo Rabbit” — Taika Waititi

“Little Women” — Greta Gerwig

“Moonlight” — Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

“The Social Network” — Aaron Sorkin

“12 Years a Slave” — John Ridley

“The Wolf of Wall Street” — Terence Winter

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Birdman” — Armando Bo, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Nicolás Giacobone and Alejandro G. Iñárritu

“Django Unchained” — Quentin Tarantino

“The Favourite” — Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“Get Out” — Jordan Peele

“Her” — Spike Jonze

“Inception” — Christopher Nolan

“Lady Bird” — Greta Gerwig

“Manchester by the Sea” — Kenneth Lonergan

“Marriage Story” — Noah Baumbach

“Parasite” — Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

ENSEMBLE OF THE DECADE

“American Hustle” — Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, Louis C.K., Jack Huston, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Peña, Jeremy Renner, Elisabeth Röhm

“Birdman” — Lindsay Duncan, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Andrea Riseborough, Amy Ryan, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts

“The Favourite” — Joe Alwyn, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Nicholas Hoult, Jenny Rainsford, James Smith, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” — Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton, F. Murray Abraham, Harvey Keitel, Adrien Brody, Mathieu Amalric, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Jude Law, Bill Murray, Tony Revolori, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Léa Seydoux, Tom Wilkinson, Owen Wilson

“Knives Out” — K Callan, Toni Collette, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, Frank Oz, Edi Patterson, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield

“Little Women” — Timothée Chalamet, Chris Cooper, Laura Dern, Louis Garrel, Jayne Houdyshell, Tracy Letts, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson

“Moonlight” — Mahershala Ali, Patrick Decile, Naomie Harris, Alex R. Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Austin Butler, Julia Butters, Bruce Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Mike Moh, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley, Margot Robbie

“Parasite” — Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Chang Hyae Jin, Jung Hyun Joon, Jung Ziso, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun, Park Myung Hoon, Park So Dam, Song Kang Ho

“12 Years a Slave” — Brad Pitt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Paul Dano, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris Chalk, Benedict Cumberbatch, Garret Dillahunt, Michael Fassbender, Paul Giamatti, Taran Killam, Scoot McNairy, Adepero Oduye, Sarah Paulson, Michael Kenneth Williams

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Birdman” — Emmanuel Lubezki

“Blade Runner 2049” — Roger Deakins

“Gravity” — Emmanuel Lubezki

“La La Land” — Linus Sandgren

“The Lighthouse” — Jarin Blaschke

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — John Seale

“1917” — Roger Deakins

“The Revenant” — Emmanuel Lubezki

“Roma” — Alfonso Cuarón

“The Tree of Life” — Emmanuel Lubezki

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Black Panther” — Ruth E. Carter

“Dolemite Is My Name” — Ruth E. Carter

“The Favourite” — Sandy Powell

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” — Milena Canonero

“The Great Gatsby” — Catherine Martin

“La La Land” — Mary Zophres

“Little Women” — Jacqueline Durran

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — Jenny Beavan

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Arianne Phillips

“Phantom Thread” — Mark Bridges

BEST FILM EDITING

“Baby Driver” — Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

“Boyhood” — Sandra Adair

“Dunkirk” — Lee Smith

“Inception” — Lee Smith

“La La Land” — Tom Cross

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — Margaret Sixel

“1917” — Lee Smith

“Parasite” — Yang Jin Mo

“The Social Network” — Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall

“Whiplash” — Tom Cross

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Black Panther” — Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

“Blade Runner 2049” — Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” — Adam Stockhausen and Anna Pinnock

“Inception” — Guy Hendrix Dyas, Larry Dias and Doug Mowat

“La La Land” — David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — Colin Gibson and Lisa Thompson

“1917” — Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

“Parasite” — Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo

“The Shape of Water” — Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

BEST MAKEUP/HAIR

“Black Panther” — Camille Friend, Joel Harlow and Ken Diaz

“Bombshell” — Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker

“Darkest Hour” — Kazu Hiro, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick

“The Favourite” — Nadia Stacey

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” — Frances Hannon and Mark Coulier

“Guardians of the Galaxy” — Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou and David White

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — Damian Martin, Lesley Vanderwalt, and Elka Wardega

“The Shape of Water” — Mike Hill, Shane Mahan, Jordan Samuel, Paula Fleet

“Suspiria” — Mark Coulier, Fernanda Perez, Manolo García

“Vice” — Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, and Patricia Dehaney

BEST SCORE

“Arrival” — Jóhann Jóhannsson

“If Beale Street Could Talk” — Nicholas Britell

“Inception” — Hans Zimmer

“Interstellar” — Hans Zimmer

“Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir

“La La Land” — Justin Hurwitz

“1917” — Thomas Newman

“Phantom Thread” — Jonny Greenwood

“The Shape of Water” — Alexandre Desplat

“The Social Network” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Another Day of Sun” from “La La Land” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Audition” from “La La Land” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“City of Stars” from “La La Land” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Let It Go” from “Frozen” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“The Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name” — Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me” from “Coco” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“Skyfall” from “Skyfall” — Adele and Paul Epworth

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Visions of Gideon” from “Call Me by Your Name” — Sufjan Stevens

BEST SOUND

“Arrival” — Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, and Sylvain Bellemare

“Baby Driver” — Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Dan Morgan, Jeremy Price, and Julian Slater

“Dunkirk” — Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, and Mark Weingarten

“Gravity” — Glenn Freemantle, Skip Lievsay, Christopher Benstead, Niv Adiri, and Chris Munro

“La La Land” — Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, and Andy Nelson

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — Scott Hecker, Chris Jenkins, Mark Mangini, Ben Osmo, Gregg Rudloff, and David White

“1917” — Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, and Stuart Wilson

“A Quiet Place” — Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, and Ethan Van der Ryn

“A Star Is Born” — Steve A. Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, and Dean A. Zupancic

“Whiplash” — Thomas Curley, Ben Wilkins, and Craig Mann

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: Endgame” — Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick

“Avengers: Infinity War” — Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl, and Dan Sudick

“Blade Runner 2049” — John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

“Ex Machina” — Mark Williams Ardington, Sara Bennett, Paul Norris and Andrew Whitehurst

“Gravity” — Tim Webber, Chris Lawrence, Dave Shirk and Neil Corbould

“Inception” — Paul Franklin, Chris Corbould, Andrew Lockley, and Peter Bebb

“Interstellar” — Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter, and Scott R. Fisher

“Life of Pi” — Bill Westenhofer, Guillaume Rocheron, Erik-Jan de Boer and Donald R. Elliott

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — Andrew Jackson, Dan Oliver, Andy Williams and Tom Wood

“War for the Planet of the Apes” — Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Anomalisa” — Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson and Rosa Tran

“Coco” — Darla K. Anderson and Lee Unkrich

“Frozen” — Chris Buck, Peter Del Vecho and Jennifer Lee

“Inside Out” — Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera

“Isle of Dogs” — Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, Steven M. Rales and Scott Rudin

“Kubo and the Two Strings” — Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

“The Lego Movie” — Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Roy Lee and Dan Lin

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman

“Toy Story 3” — Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

“Zootopia” — Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“The Act of Killing” — Joshua Oppenheimer and Signe Byrge Sørensen

“American Factory” — Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

“Amy” — Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees

“Apollo 11” — Evan Krauss, Todd Douglas Miller, and Thomas Petersen

“Faces Places” — Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

“Free Solo” — Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, and Shannon Dill

“O.J.: Made in America” — Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

“Three Identical Strangers” — Tim Wardle, Grace Hughes-Hallett and Becky Read

“13th” — Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — Morgan Neville, Caryn Capotosto and Nicholas Ma

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Amour” — Michael Haneke (Austria)

“Cold War” — Pawel Pawlikowski (Poland)

“A Fantastic Woman” — Sebastián Lelio (Chile)

“The Handmaiden” — Park Chan-wook (South Korea)

“Pain and Glory” — Pedro Almodovar (Spain)

“Parasite” — Bong Joon Ho (South Korea)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” — Celine Sciamma (France)

“Roma” — Alfonso Cuaron (Mexico)

“A Separation” — Asghar Farhadi (Iran)

“Shoplifters” — Hirokazu Kore-eda (Japan)

Nomination Totals

12 Nominations

“La La Land”

9 Nominations

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

8 Nominations

“Parasite”

7 Nominations

“Inception”

6 Nominations

“The Favourite”

“1917”

5 Nominations

“Birdman”

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Moonlight”

“The Social Network”

4 Nominations

“Arrival”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Gravity”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Whiplash”

3 Nominations

“Black Panther”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Boyhood”

“Little Women”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Roma”

“The Shape of Water”

“A Star is Born”

“12 Years a Slave”

2 Nominations

“Baby Driver”

“Coco”

“Django Unchained”

“Dunkirk”

“Ex Machina”

“Frozen”

“Get Out”

“Gone Girl”

“Joker”

“Lady Bird”

“The Lighthouse”

“Marriage Story”

“The Master”

“Phantom Thread”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

1 Nomination

“The Act of Killing”

“American Factory”

“American Hustle”

“Amour”

“Amy”

“Anomalisa”

“Apollo 11”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Swan”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Bombshell”

“Cold War”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dolemite is My Name”

“Faces Places”

“A Fantastic Woman”

“Fences”

“The Fighter”

“Free Solo”

“The Greatest Showman”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“The Handmaiden”

“The Help”

“Her”

“Hereditary”

“I, Tonya”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Inside Out”

“Interstellar”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“The Lego Movie”

“Life of Pi”

“Lincoln”

“Les Miserables”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“A Quiet Place”

“The Revenant”

“Room”

“A Separation”

“Shoplifters”

“Skyfall”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Suspiria”

“13th”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“Toy Story 3”

“The Tree of Life”

“Us”

“Vice”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

“Zootopia”

