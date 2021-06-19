2021 Gold Derby TV Awards nominations voting open NOW: Support your favorite shows in this wide-open TV season

Voting for Primetime Emmy nominees started on June 17, and now the time has come for you to vote for nominees in our 18th Annual Gold Derby TV Awards honoring the best programs that aired between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, along with the hanging episodes of shows that finished airing this June like “Hacks,” “In Treatment,” and “Pose,” among others. The deadline to complete your final ballots is the end of Sunday, July 4.

Gold Derby readers are some of the savviest awards-watchers online, so it was only fitting that we should create awards of our own: we launched our film honors in 2002 and followed that with our TV awards in 2004. And as of today you can vote for your favorites in the Gold Derby TV Awards 2021 Nominations by visiting our predictions center here. Support TV’s best shows, performers, and episodes; the lists of contenders in those episode categories were compiled by surveying our forum posters.

To vote, click on a category at the top of the event page. Below that, choose your favorite contenders from the left column and add them to the right column by clicking on the green + symbol. You can drag each entry up or down as you see fit in order of your personal preference, with number-one being your top choice. And the order matters: your top choice receives three points, your second gets two points, and your third gets one point. But in the race for Best Comedy and Best Drama you can vote for up to four shows, so your first choice in that race gets four points, second gets three, third gets two, and fourth gets one. The contenders with the most points will be the nominees.

You can vote right now and edit your ballot as often as you like before voting ends on July 4. Nominations will be revealed on Thursday, July 8. None of your votes are final until voting closes, so you still have time to catch up on more shows and change your mind even if you cast your initial votes right now. (See the photos at the bottom of this post for a fuller illustration of the voting process.)

Last year “Succession” won Best Drama Series for the first time, but no new episodes of that series aired during the eligibility period. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the production and premiere of many shows, so the door is open for many new winners across the board. There’s also a chance for new blood in the race for Best Comedy Series. Last year’s champ, “Schitt’s Creek,” is off the air. The show that won the year before that, “Fleabag,” is also off the air. In fact, no show that has ever won Best Comedy or Best Drama at the Gold Derby Awards is eligible this year, so new winners are guaranteed.

On top of that, none of last year’s nominees for Best Comedy are even eligible to return this year, so that category is especially wide open. And there are only two Best Drama nominees from 2020 with a chance to return: “The Crown” and “Pose.” So it’s a golden opportunity for new shows and returning underdogs that haven’t broken through yet.

Truly, anything is possible with enough of a groundswell of support from our Derbyites. You can join that user base and cast your vote by signing up here if you haven’t already. Check out the complete list of past Gold Derby Award winners for Best Comedy Series and Best Drama Series below, and vote now for the season’s best.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

2004: “Arrested Development”

2005: “Arrested Development”

2006: “The Office”

2007: “The Office”

2008: “30 Rock”

2009: “The Office”

2010: “Modern Family”

2011: “Modern Family”

2012: “Community”

2013: “Parks and Recreation”

2014: “Orange is the New Black”

2015: “Parks and Recreation”

2016: “Veep”

2017: “Veep”

2018: “Atlanta”

2019: “Fleabag”

2020: “Schitt’s Creek”

BEST DRAMA SERIES

2004: “The Sopranos”

2005: “Lost”

2006: “24”

2007: “Lost”

2008: “Lost”

2009: “Mad Men”

2010: “Mad Men”

2011: “Mad Men”

2012: “Breaking Bad”

2013: “Breaking Bad”

2014: “Breaking Bad”

2015: “Game of Thrones”

2016: “Game of Thrones”

2017: “Stranger Things”

2018: “Game of Thrones”

2019: “Game of Thrones”

2020: “Succession”

1) Click “Make your predix here!” at the top of the Gold Derby page.



2) Click the green box next to “Gold Derby TV Awards 2019 Nominations.”

3) Select a category, add your favorite candidates from the left column to the right column, and save your top three choices.

