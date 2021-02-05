Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award: History of every recipient, including 2021 honoree Jane Fonda [PHOTOS]

Iconic actress and producer Jane Fonda will receive the the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film life achievement at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on February 28. She is a two-time Oscar winner for “Klute” and “Coming Home.” She also won Globes for those roles, plus for “Julia.” Other nominations with the HFPA have included “Cat Ballou,” “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?,” “The China Syndrome,” “On Golden Pond” among others.

She joins a long line of recipients of the DeMille, an annual prize given at the Globes for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” The Hollywood Foreign Press Association selects its recipients from a wide variety of actors, directors, writers and producers.

The award is named for legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, who was its very first recipient in 1952. Only twice since 1952 has the award not been given: once in 1976 and again in 2008. The 2008 omission was due to the Writer’s Guild strike which forced the HFPA to cancel its annual telecast. That year’s recipient, Steven Spielberg, was deferred to the 2009 ceremony.

Tour through our photo gallery to see a history of every recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, including previous honorees Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Jane’s father Henry Fonda and more.

