Golden Globes add 2 more TV categories: Good news for comedy contenders in supporting roles

The Golden Globes are spitting the two catch-all supporting acting categories on the TV side into four (comedy or drama and TV movie or limited series). This increases the number of TV races to 13 (the film side remains at 14). A majority of the previous supporting winners have come from dramas and limited series.

The most recent comedic winners were Chris Colfer for “Glee” in 2011 and Jeremy Piven for “Entourage” in 2008 for supporting actor, and Jane Lynch for “Glee” in 2011 and Kim Cattrall for “Sex and the City” in 2003 in supporting actress.

With the comedy performers not having to compete with a third of the competition, it could open the door for potential nominees like Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph for “Abbott Elementary,” or Anthony Carrigan and Sarah Goldberg for “Barry” – the latter of which was surprisingly snubbed at the Emmys – to perhaps join two-time nominee for the show, Henry Winkler.

If “Ted Lasso” releases its third season in time for eligibility this year, actors like Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham can return to their separate categories, and Juno Temple or Nick Mohammed could join them as first-time nominees.

Last year, the Globes nominated Hannah Einbinder from “Hacks” in the lead actress category alongside her co-star Jean Smart, despite the request to submit in supporting, so we will see if that will continue to hold up for this second season.

For drama, this could also be a higher opportunity for the supporting actors from “Better Call Saul” like Rhea Seehorn, and “The Crown” like Lesley Manville, to break in since the Globes are more susceptible of nominating that genre, and especially with newcomers like “Severance” (including Emmy nominees John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette), “House of the Dragon” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Julia Garner (“Ozark”) has won three Emmys now, but only has a single Globe nom to her name; expect that to change with the additional categories.

As for the limited series categories, Emmy nominee Seth Rogen looks to be a sure bet if “Pam & Tommy” does well and actors like Naveen Andrews and Laurie Metcalf from “The Dropout” could have a resurgence for the miniseries in their respective categories. They could also be mentioned with the second installment of “The White Lotus: Sicily,” which includes F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza and previous nominee and Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, and “Black Bird” which could get in Paul Walter Hauser and the late Ray Liotta. Other contenders could be performers from “The English,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “Welcome to Chippendales.”

