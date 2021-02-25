Golden Globes 2021 film winners slugfest: Our contributors debate final predictions [WATCH]

The toughest categories to figure out at the Golden Globe Awards this year might the two big ones: Best Film Drama and Best Film Comedy/Musical. Rob Licuria hosted me and my fellow Gold Derby contributors Sam Eckmann, Luca Giliberti and Kevin Jacobsen to debate our predictions for them, as well as the other 12 film races (watch the video above).

“It’s the full package, which is why I have it at number one,” conceded Giliberti about frontrunning drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Its chief challenger is considered to be “Nomadland,” which ranks ahead in Oscar predictions. Jacobsen is trying to “math it out” in making his predictions because the Globes like to spread the wealth. He has these two taking two awards apiece, with Best Film Drama going to “Nomadland,” which he likens to “Boyhood” as another Oscar frontrunner that was doubted as being within the Globes’ wheelhouse.

Licuria agrees; Eckmann is predicting “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” noting the timeliness of the subject matter. I close that discussion, “Since everybody’s predicting either ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ or ‘Nomadland,’ I’m going with ‘Promising Young Woman,’ which does leave you feeling amped up, like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ or ‘Three Billboards’.”

Best Film Comedy/Musical lacks a wildcard like “Promising Young Woman” and finds our panel considering only “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Hamilton.” Only Licuria predicts the former in the top category, but none of us predicts that it will leave the ceremony emptyhanded. Jacobsen predicts that “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” will actually win more total Globes than “Hamilton” and Licuria does not foresee “Hamilton” winning a Globe at all.

