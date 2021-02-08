How many of the 14 performers with SAG, Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations will contend at Oscars?

After the onslaught of nominations from the Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice awards, let’s take a deep breath and consider what they all mean. Eight lead and six supporting players reaped bids with all three of these precursor prizes. Scroll down to see the full list of those who pulled off this triple play.

How likely does that make them to number among the 20 performers who earn Oscar nominations? Since the Critics Choice Awards introduced nominations in 2001, there have been only 24 instances when a performer nominated for all three of these kudos did not go on to contend at the Oscars.

The newest of these also-rans came last year when Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) failed to translate across-the-board support from the precursors into her first Oscar bid. The other 14 triple nominees reaped Oscar bids.

Likewise in 2019 Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”) and Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”) were snubbed in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor respectively while the other 14 got invited to the Oscars.

In 2018, James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”) and Hong Chau (“Downsizing”) were dropped for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively by the actors branch of the academy. The other lucky 13 performers with nominations across the board all contended at the Academy Awards.

In 2017, Amy Adams (“Arrival”) was overlooked in the Best Actress race and was the only one of the 14 performers with triple bids who failed to contend at the Academy Awards. In 2016, 11 of the 13 who pulled off this triple play went on to reap Oscar bids; the two that missed out were featured players Helen Mirren (“Trumbo”) and Michael Shannon (“99 Homes”).

In 2015, 16 of 18 were nominated for Oscars, with only leads Jake Gyllenhaal (“Nightcrawler”) and Jennifer Aniston (“Cake”) overlooked. In 2014, only three of the 17 performers with bids across the board were spurned by the Oscars: leads Tom Hanks “Captain Phillips” and Emma Thompson (“Saving Mr. Banks”) and supporting player Daniel Bruhl (“Rush”).

This years triple hitters are:

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) – nominated in lead at Globes

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

