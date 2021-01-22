2021 Golden Globes TV predictions slugfest: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ will sweep like Emmys … or will it? [Video and audio podcast]

“Schitt’s Creek” dominated the Emmys last fall, winning all seven of its main broadcast categories, an unprecedented feat for a comedy. “So it’s just going to sweep the Golden Globes too, right?” asks Gold Derby Editor Daniel Montgomery. He joined fellow Editors Marcus James Dixon and Zach Laws to discuss whether the Pop TV phenomenon is a done deal or yesterday’s news. Watch our slugfest video above, and scroll down to listen to the podcast version.

“At this early stage, pre-noms, I think it’s a little silly to not have ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and all four actors in,” Marcus argues. “It’s the smart bet to just put them all for now. Whether or not they’re going to win is another story … I do have the show winning, and I have Catherine O’Hara winning,” but he doesn’t think the other three actors (Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy) will win too as they did at the Emmys. The Globes hardly ever go all-in on a show like that … Then again, neither do the Emmys.

Zach isn’t sure “Schitt’s Creek” will win anything on Golden Globes night. Voters often prefer fresh faces, and “this year I think that they have a lot of different options for new shows that they could reward.” He’s torn between “Ted Lasso,” which he believes will win Best TV Comedy Actor for Jason Sudeikis, or “The Flight Attendant,” which he thinks will take Best TV Comedy Actress for Kaley Cuoco. Either way, since “Schitt’s Creek” is off the air, “there’s going to be a new Emmy front-runner next fall. I think the Golden Globes are going to use this as an opportunity to be the first to anoint a new front-runner.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

