Grammy Awards History: 20 famous families with multiple nominees including Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, the Jacksons, the Sinatras and more [PHOTOS]

Pop music sensation Billie Eilish has become a Grammy favorite in recent years, sweeping the 2020 awards with Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Her brother and lifelong collaborating partner Finneas O’Connell has achieved his own Grammy success, both with and without his sister. In 2022 they are once again nominated for seven and five Grammys, respectively. But Billie and Finneas aren’t the first talented family members to achieve adoration from the Recording Academy.

Scroll through our gallery of famous relatives from 20 of music’s most influential families who have been nominated for (or won) Grammy Awards. In this collection we focus on family members who achieved separate success, not collectively as part of one group, band or collaboration.

Michael Jackson earned his first career Grammy at the 22nd annual awards ceremony when “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” won for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male. He would go on to receive 12 more Grammys throughout his career (with 38 nominations), including Album of the Year for “Thriller,” Record of the Year for “Beat It” and Song of the Year for “We Are the World.” The King of Pop’s little sister Janet Jackson has received 26 Grammy nominations and five wins, including Best R&B Song for “That’s the Way Love Goes” and Best Dance Recording for “All For You.” Older brother Jermaine Jackson earned five Grammy nominations for his individual efforts, but never took home a Grammy of his own.

Long before that, Frank Sinatra won his first Grammy at the very first awards ceremony 1959. Ol’ Blue Eyes went on to receive nine competitive Grammy wins from 31 nominations, including Album of the Year three times: “Come Dance With Me,” “September of My Years” and “A Man and His Music.” His daughter, Nancy Sinatra, found her own success in music. Although she never won a Grammy, Nancy was nominated three times. What other famous families will you find in our gallery of Grammy-nominated relatives?