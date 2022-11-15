2023 Grammy nominations list [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, 9:00am Pacific/12:00 Noon Eastern, in dozens of categories honoring the best music of the year across a wide range of genres. Scroll down for our live updating list of nominees in all categories.
These awards honor the best musical achievements from the eligibility period of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022. In most categories there are five nomination slots, but in the big four general field races – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist – there are 10 nominees, a change made just last year and a reflection of the increasing breadth of eligible music competing every season.
Another change made by the recording academy last year was the elimination of the secret, anonymous nomination review committees that made the final determinations about who made the cut, leading to surprising snubs like The Weeknd’s 2021 shutout that prompted him to boycott the awards entirely. Also missing from this year’s lineup: Silk Sonic, the duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak who seemed like shoo-ins for top nominations and potentially even wins, but who decided to bow out of the race.
But there were plenty of worthy musicians available to fill those vacancies. Find out who did just that below as nominations are announced at 9:00am Pacific/12:00pm Eastern.
GENERAL FIELD
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
RECORD OF THE YEAR
ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Beyonce, “Break My Soul”
Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius, “You and Me on the Rock”
Doja Cat, “Woman”
Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
SONG OF THE YEAR
“ABCDEFU” (Gayle)
“About Damn Time” (Lizzo)
“All Too Well” (Taylor Swift)
“As It Was” (Harry Styles)
“Bad Habit” (Steve Lacy)
“Break My Soul” (Beyonce)
“Easy on Me” (Adele)
“God Did” (DJ Khaled)
“The Heart Part 5” (Kendrick Lamar)
“Just Like That” (Bonnie Raitt)
BEST NEW ARTIST
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
POP FIELD
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny, “Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat, “Woman”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
ABBA, “Voyage”
Adele, “30”
Coldplay, “Music of the Sphere
Lizzo, “Special”
Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
R&B FIELD
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
RAP FIELD
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
BEST RAP SONG
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
BEST RAP ALBUM
DJ Khaled, “God Did”
Future, “I Never Liked You”
Jack Harlow, “Come Home the Kids Miss you”
Kendrick Lamar, “Mr Morale and the Big Steppers”
Pusha T, “It’s Almost Dry”
ALTERNATIVE FIELD
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief – Certainty
Florence and the Machine – King
Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
LATIN FIELD
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Rosalía – Motomami
BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical
Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
Tito Nieves – Legendario
VISUAL MEDIA FIELD
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists – Elvis
Various Artists – Encanto
Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists – West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino: The Batman
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin – Old World
Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beyoncé – Be Alive
Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift – Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD
Best Music Video
Adele – Easy on Me
BTS – Yet to Come
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Music Film
Adele – Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Justin Bieber – Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story