2023 Grammy nominations list [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, 9:00am Pacific/12:00 Noon Eastern, in dozens of categories honoring the best music of the year across a wide range of genres. Scroll down for our live updating list of nominees in all categories.

These awards honor the best musical achievements from the eligibility period of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022. In most categories there are five nomination slots, but in the big four general field races – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist – there are 10 nominees, a change made just last year and a reflection of the increasing breadth of eligible music competing every season.

Another change made by the recording academy last year was the elimination of the secret, anonymous nomination review committees that made the final determinations about who made the cut, leading to surprising snubs like The Weeknd’s 2021 shutout that prompted him to boycott the awards entirely. Also missing from this year’s lineup: Silk Sonic, the duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak who seemed like shoo-ins for top nominations and potentially even wins, but who decided to bow out of the race.

But there were plenty of worthy musicians available to fill those vacancies. Find out who did just that below as nominations are announced at 9:00am Pacific/12:00pm Eastern.

GENERAL FIELD

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

RECORD OF THE YEAR

ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Beyonce, “Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius, “You and Me on the Rock”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

SONG OF THE YEAR

“ABCDEFU” (Gayle)

“About Damn Time” (Lizzo)

“All Too Well” (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul” (Beyonce)

“Easy on Me” (Adele)

“God Did” (DJ Khaled)

“The Heart Part 5” (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” (Bonnie Raitt)

BEST NEW ARTIST

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

POP FIELD

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny, “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

ABBA, “Voyage”

Adele, “30”

Coldplay, “Music of the Sphere

Lizzo, “Special”

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé – Higher

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfuit

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrace Martin – Drones

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

RAP FIELD

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

BEST RAP SONG

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

BEST RAP ALBUM

DJ Khaled, “God Did”

Future, “I Never Liked You”

Jack Harlow, “Come Home the Kids Miss you”

Kendrick Lamar, “Mr Morale and the Big Steppers”

Pusha T, “It’s Almost Dry”

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief – Certainty

Florence and the Machine – King

Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

LATIN FIELD

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Rosalía – Motomami

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical

Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves – Legendario

VISUAL MEDIA FIELD

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists – Elvis

Various Artists – Encanto

Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists – West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino: The Batman

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin – Old World

Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé – Be Alive

Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift – Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD

Best Music Video

Adele – Easy on Me

BTS – Yet to Come

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber – Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story