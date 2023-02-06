Grammys 2023 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User wallwswt for an impressive score of 67.65% when predicting the 2023 Grammys winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is just ahead of OscarBait at 64.71% and has a great point score of 11,911 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 3,000 people worldwide predicted these music awards champs with our top scorer getting 23 of 34 categories correct. On a day filled with upsets, some of the most difficult correct picks were Adele (Pop Solo), Sam Smith and Kim Petras (Pop Duo or Group) and Willie Nelson (Country Album, Country Solo). The ceremony was hosted on CBS by Trevor Noah in Los Angeles.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Joyce Eng is best with 52.94% correct. There is then a three-way tie at 47.06% for Riley Chow, Denton Davidson and Paul Sheehan. We have a tie at 44.12% for Marcus Dixon, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery and Christopher Rosen. Charles Bright and Ray Richmond are tied at 41.18%. I am in last place at 35.29%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions