Grammys flashback: Infamous clash between Adele and Beyonce was in 2017, but who will win their rematch?

Much has been said about a possible rematch between Adele and Beyoncé at next year’s Grammys. The eventual showdown between arguably the two biggest female Grammy darlings of the moment will either pay off with “revenge” for Beyoncé or with Adele reasserting her Grammy dominance after a long break. Frankly, Adele vs. Beyoncé in 2017 was one of the biggest Grammy events of the past 10 years, and it does make for another very exciting Grammy season. But to understand what might happen in 2023, it’s necessary to look back at that 2017 race to see why exactly it went the way it did, and if history will repeat itself six years later.

In case you lived under a rock at the time, the match in question was the Album of the Year race between Adele’s “25” and Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.” Both albums had commercial success, although Adele’s was undeniably bigger. However, where Adele fell relatively short was critical acclaim, with “Lemonade” being not only the most acclaimed album of the year, but the most acclaimed of Beyoncé’s discography and one of the most praised of all time. To many, that seemed like the winning formula: big commercial success, massive acclaim, and an overdue narrative that has only grown since the event. However, “25” also had a typical Grammy-winning formula: her sales were unprecedented, her album notched multiple big radio hits (unlike “Lemonade”), and the record was more digestible to older voters. And indeed, that did prove to be true, as Adele won.

That last part is especially relevant, both back then and now. While “Lemonade” was more exciting than “25,” the latter was just a more typical kind of Grammy catnip: big ballads, not that many songwriters, and lyrics that are broadly relatable. “Lemonade’s” approach was vastly different. It served as a cathartic album for Beyoncé after her husband Jay-Z allegedly had an extramarital affair. “Lemonade” was everything “25” wasn’t: sonically diverse, genre-bending, explicit, and not afraid to take risks. None of those elements are necessarily detractors from possible Grammy glory, but the fact that the record was, at its core, a more “urban” album was probably what alienated a lot of those older voters.

What’s funny is that “Lemonade” and “25” are not really that far apart. Both predominantly deal with heartbreak, in both their longing (Beyonce’s “Sandcastles,” Adele’s “All I Ask”) and their anger (Beyonce’s “Sorry,” Adele’s “Send My Love”). What separated the two to voters might have been two things. First, while “25” followed a traditional rollout — prerelease hype, lead single drop, album drop, more singles — “Lemonade” continued Beyoncé’s approach from her preceding self-titled effort — surprise-releasing the album and letting the fans pick their favorites. While this is a good approach for the streaming era, it does lead to less success on radio, which was exacerbated by the fact that most songs on “Lemonade” weren’t really radio-friendly, especially in a year ruled by dance music and the occasional ballad. The second factor is that “Lemonade” was a visual album. Beyoncé made the album into an acclaimed film that was closely associated with the record. Was the album carried by the visuals, and as such, not that good on its own? Clearly this isn’t the case, but it may have been important to voters.

What does all that mean this year? Both artists did seem to learn and grow from their last releases. With “30,” Adele experienced acclaim like she’s never gotten before, and the record differs from her others sonically, including having more upbeat material. As for Beyoncé, “Renaissance” managed to be even more acclaimed than its predecessor, while also being more sonically cohesive and achieving multiple pop hits. It also seems that Beyoncé is letting the music speak for itself, as no visuals have been released so far.

But if this is indeed a two-way race, which album will voters like more? To Beyoncé’s advantage, the Recording Academy has added younger and more diverse members in the intervening years. However, in Adele’s favor, traditional voters are still very much a factor. For now all you can do is root for your favorite and hope that voters give everyone a fair shot.

