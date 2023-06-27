Grammys flashback: Brandi Carlile’s surprise nominations in 2018 put her on the map

If you’ve followed the Grammys over the past five years, you’ve heard of Brandi Carlile. The Americana superstar has become a favorite of the recording academy, accumulating 23 nominations and nine wins just since her general field debut. While Carlile had previously been nominated in 2016, her 2018 nominations were surely what put her on the map. The success grew from there when Carlile performed her four-time nominated song, “The Joke,” live during the telecast, catching the attention of the general public who had likely been unaware of the roots singer. But how exactly did Carlile get those big nominations, especially when she was not expected to do so?

Carlile’s “By The Way, I Forgive You” was a big step for her. It received an 81 on Metacritic, indicating universal acclaim, and debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200, easily making it her biggest album yet. However, Carlile’s name wasn’t being floated around in the Grammy convo, at least not for the marquee categories. In a way, it makes total sense for no one to have thought of Carlile as a Big Four contender: her previous nomination was in the Americana field, her album didn’t have any mainstream hits, and while it was acclaimed, it wasn’t necessarily the most acclaimed album of the year. This is why it was a big shocker when nominations were announced and Carlile ended up the most nominated woman, earning six total noms.

Yet Carlile’s nominations reflect a not-so-small and powerful bloc of the recording academy. The organization is made up of artists, engineers, songwriters, and producers of all kinds. In fact, there’s a good chance that most academy members are independent and relatively low-profile musicians who you probably haven’t heard of (not everyone can be Taylor Swift, after all). A big chunk of these represent Americana: in 2022 16% of new voting members worked in the genre. This is probably one reason why Americana has been present in the general field with at least two nominations every year since 2018, a feat that some other genres can’t claim. Americana has also been having a big moment culturally: it’s one of the “fastest-growing music scenes” right now.

Since Carlile is arguably the biggest star in the genre, it made sense that support coalesced around her for the nominations. It also helps that her music is just really good. “The Joke,” about staying strong until the end and proving your doubters wrong, dedicated to women and queer people, is everything you would expect a Grammy-winning song to be, and might’ve been an even stronger contender had Carlile been better known at the time. “By The Way, I Forgive You” as a whole is a beautiful album, and it’s accessible for many listeners across genres.

It is likely that Carlile was helped by the nomination review committee as well; at the time a small group of select academy members had the final say, choosing the final eight nominees from the top 20 most-voted songs and albums in each general category. Speaking of which, it also helped a ton that Carlile’s breakthrough year was the first to have eight nomination slots in the Big Four races. This expansion meant the academy had more room to nominate underdogs. This may have been especially true for female artists, since, the previous year, the academy was criticized for its lack of female recognition.

Carlile making the top 20 was a blessing for those committee voters. Voting her into the final eight was a vote for a budding genre, a vote for an accomplished female musician, and a vote for great music by a bright LGBTQIA+ talent as well. The Grammys ended up nominating Carlile across the board, and that exposure obviously helped her. She is a consistent nominee now, her popularity has grown, and she has collaborated with huge names like Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, and Joni Mitchell. 2021 breakout star Olivia Rodrigo has listed Carlile as her dream collaboration, while Pink is currently touring alongside Carlile. Say what you will about the often controversial Grammys, but you really can’t get mad at them when they’re introducing the world to such amazing artists as Carlile.

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?