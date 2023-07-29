Grammys flashback: Voters were good to John Mayer’s ‘Daughters’ in 2005

Back in the 2000s, the Grammys loved John Mayer. The pop-rock star quickly became a recording academy fave, taking home seven Grammys over a six-year span. But most of his wins were in the pop field. However, perhaps his most important win of them all was Song of the Year for “Daughters,” one of Mayer’s most iconic hits, peaking inside the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming Mayer’s first Adult Pop Airplay chart-topper. While a Grammy win for a songwriter as respected as Mayer was might not come as a surprise in hindsight, his victory was a bit more complex.

“Daughters” was a big hit for Mayer, but it wasn’t a lock for a Song of the Year nomination. Mayer was still somewhat new to the scene, having achieved success with his debut album “Room for Squares,” which scored him a Grammy win for the hit “Your Body Is A Wonderland.” As such, stakes were high for Mayer’s second album. “Heavier Things” was led by the top-40 hit “Bigger Than My Body,” but the true hit was “Daughters,” which served as the third single. The song was praised at the time as one of Mayer’s best singles and, although it did not out-peak his two hits from “Room for Squares,” it became his first pop radio chart-topper. With a lot of hype built up, plus a hit that’s very clearly Grammy-friendly (an adult contemporary ballad with an important message), a nomination or two for “Daughters” wasn’t a surprise. However, a win was far from assured.

Mayer was nominated alongside a strong batch. Hoobastank’s “The Reason” was a big hit at the time, peaking at number-two on the Hot 100 and at number-one on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. While the band was unlikely to win as they would turn out to be one-hit wonders, the nomination was surely deserved. A bigger contender was perhaps Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks,” which was one of the most lauded songs of the year. West’s biggest hurdle was the fact that hip-hop had a muddy track record at the Grammys. However, with OutKast’s win the year prior for Album of the Year, it looked like the Grammys were starting to appreciate hip-hop more, so West seemed to have a strong shot. Yet, media outlets were predicting the race to be between two other big hits: Alicia Keys’s “If I Ain’t Got You” and Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying.”

Keys had achieved massive success both with audiences and the Grammys with her previous record, “Songs in A Minor,” even winning Song of the Year for “Fallin’,” so her sophomore record, “The Diary of Alicia Keys,” which was similar-sounding, made sense as a winner. This was especially true for “If I Ain’t Got You,” which peaked in the top five on the Hot 100 and became the third biggest hit of the year. “Live Like You Were Dying,” on the other hand, was a sentimental pick. It was a song about passing away from illness and was commonly associated with the passing of McGraw’s father that same year.

However, both “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Live Like You Were Dying” probably suffered from being too similar to past winners. In Keys’s case, many probably thought her Song of the Year win for “Fallin'” was enough for the singer, especially with there being no real artistic deviation between albums. McGraw’s song, meanwhile, might’ve been a little too similar to “Dance with my Father,” which won SOTY the year prior and was also an ode to a late father.

“Daughters” also benefited from other factors. First, it was the only true pop song in the mix, with rock, R&B, hip-hop, and country oftentimes polarizing voters. And since it is more of an acoustic song, it might’ve been easily accessible to any demographic. “Daughters” also gave the Grammys an opportunity to be hip by honoring a newer artist like Mayer while still upholding a sense of seriousness with their pick, as the song is not radio fluff. The timing also likely helped: “Daughters” was peaking atop the adult pop charts close to voting time, so voters would not have been fatigued with the song for months like they might have been with some of the other earlier hits.

Mayer’s win for “Daughters” was far from a fluke. He would go on to win four more Grammys, including for Best Pop Vocal Album for his next album, “Continuum.” While Mayer might be mentioned more these days for other reasons, his win back then still holds weight nowadays since “Daughters” remains one of Mayer’s classics.

