Grammys flashback: Kacey Musgraves (‘Golden Hour’) won Album of the Year thanks to overwhelming acclaim

Few records in the last 10 years have been as critically acclaimed as Kacey Musgraves’s fourth studio album, “Golden Hour.” The 2018 release reached new heights for the singer-songwriter, earning an impressive 89 score on Metacritic and being labeled one of the greatest albums of all time by Rolling Stone. Acclaim wasn’t particularly new for Musgraves, who had received raves for her debut, “Same Trailer Different Park.” However, “Golden Hour” made an even greater impact in the popular consciousness, especially with its more pop-oriented sound. It culminated in one of the biggest honors in music: the Grammy for Album of the Year. In honor of the album’s fifth anniversary, let’s take a look back at how the win reflected some important trends that we can still see today in Grammy voting, and just how strong a contender “Golden Hour” had to be to achieve it.

“Golden Hour” was not Musgraves’s first venture into Grammy territory. She was first nominated at the 2014 ceremony for Best New Artist, Best Country Song (twice), and Best Country Album, taking home the latter two. “Same Trailer Different Park’s” win for Best Country Album was significant, as she was up against one particularly strong competitor: Taylor Swift’s “Red.” Considering that Swift was a Grammy favorite with an Album of the Year trophy already on her mantel at that point, and that “Same Trailer Different Park” wasn’t nearly as big a seller despite massive critical acclaim, it was very impressive that Musgraves managed to pull through.

Over the next few years, Musgraves dropped two more albums: the more mildly received “Pageant Material” (nominated for Best Country Album), and her first holiday album, “A Very Kacey Christmas.” All the while, she was in the middle of a very personal event that would eventually lead to her next album: her marriage to country musician Ruston Kelly in 2017.

While Musgraves’s marriage to Kelly didn’t end well (see her following breakup album, “Star-Crossed”), the relationship bloomed in 2017, prompting her to write and release “Golden Hour.” Many considered it the best album of the year. But perhaps most importantly, this was her first album that was easily accessible to pop audiences with its less-accentuated country aesthetic while still absolutely being a country record.

The acclaim, paired with Musgraves’s already-strong Grammy history, thrust the album into the Album of the Year conversation quickly, especially after the country industry showed support with wins at both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards. It also helped that no pop album looked strong enough to win Album of the Year: Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” wasn’t well received, Camila Cabello’s “Camila” was too flimsy, and Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” — which presumably would’ve come the closest considering it won Best Pop Vocal Album — wasn’t AC-appealing enough to actually challenge for a win. Ultimately, none of those pop records even earned bids for Album of the Year.

The competition from other genres was formidable, but most of it was hip-hop, which represented two issues. First, the Grammys rarely reward hip-hop in the top categories, and Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” and Drake’s “Scorpion” were not the type of introspective, genre-blending hip-hop that the Grammys go for (like, say, Outkast or Lauryn Hill). The second issue was that there were other hip-hop-adjacent nominees fighting for votes: Cardi and Drake were up against Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar and company (for the “Black Panther” soundtrack), and Janelle Monae. So the rap and R&B vote was likely split, especially without a clear consensus pick. For the more indie-minded voters, it might’ve been Lamar or Monae, but for more commercial voters, it might’ve been Cardi, Drake, or Malone.

So with its main competition splitting votes and with no pop album to challenge it, Musgraves was probably able to scoop up a lot of that voting body. The win was still impressive, though: the album wasn’t a big seller, unlike most AOTY winners, and country rarely wins the category. The last time before “Golden Hour” was “Taking the Long Way” by The Chicks in 2007, aided by a strong political narrative. Musgraves’s win is singular because, unlike many historic wins before her, the album mainly won on the strength of being just very good. Obviously, a lot of the above factors helped, but in the end “Golden Hour” wouldn’t have won without that remarkable critical reception.

In her speech, Musgraves highlighted how wild it was to be in a category against such huge albums. But her win highlights what the Grammys should be about: quality. In the end, “Golden Hour” has solidified its place in music history, and its Grammy AOTY win should’ve been anything but a surprise. It may be a long while before we get another country winner or a winner carried by overwhelming acclaim, but in the meantime, I am fine giving “Golden Hour” yet another spin.

