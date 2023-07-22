Grammys flashback: St. Vincent pulled off an upset against two Grammy heavyweights in 2015

Alternative music wouldn’t be the same without St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark. The singer-songwriter has made some of the best music of the past 15 years, earning acclaim with pretty much all of her albums. However, she leveled up with her 2014 release, the self-titled “St. Vincent.” Among the album’s achievements, it won the prestigious Grammy Award for Best Alternative Album, making her the second female soloist to win that award and the first since Sinéad O’Connor in 1991. That said, St. Vincent’s win wasn’t a surefire bet, and it left a lot of people (pleasantly) surprised. So what exactly made voters rule in her favor?

Self-titled was a massive step in St Vincent’s career. The album quickly became her most acclaimed, earning an 89 on Metacritic, which to this day is still her best score on the aggregator. Many praised the record for being brighter than her previous work while still having that unique, slightly tense St. Vincent vibe. It also became her biggest album on the charts, peaking at number-12 on the Billboard 200. As such, many were rooting for it to become her first Grammy nomination after snubs for her previous records.

Competition for the 2015 Grammy included some of the key alternative releases of the 2010s. The presumed front-runner was Jack White for his record “Lazaretto.” The album was a huge success for White, debuting atop the Billboard 200 with more than 138,000 units. There was also “Reflektor” by Arcade Fire; that was their first album since their Album of the Year-winner “The Suburbs,” and it too topped the charts with 140,000 units on its first week. Alt-J’s “This Is All Yours” was nominated as well; it was a top-five hit on the Billboard 200 and a UK chart-topper, although critical reception wasn’t as strong as it was for some of the other nominees. Cage the Elephant’s “Melophobia” rounded out the list; it peaked at number-15 and was received well by critics.

Besides “Melophobia,” every other album on the list peaked higher on the Billboard 200 than St. Vincent’s. It also didn’t help that she had no previous Grammy history, unlike some of the other nominees. Outlets like Vulture and Vox were torn between White and Arcade Fire exactly for this reason, ultimately giving White the edge due to his stronger Grammy track record. However, if you take a look at the “Should Win” on pretty much every predictions piece, St. Vincent’s name is a consistent mention. So ultimately the album’s hype was enough to edge out two well-received-but-not-career-best albums by artists who were already winners. St. Vincent’s acclaim was so much greater than any other nominee that she had no competition in that regard. I also think White and Arcade Fire were probably too similar: similar chart success, same 80 score on Metacritic, even a similar audience. St. Vincent’s more forward-thinking and avant-garde fun sound was probably a breath of fresh air to a lot of voters.

Journalist Troy L. Smith stated that “the next best honoree is St. Vincent, whose level of respect in the music industry continues to grow.” And perhaps that was truly why voters didn’t care about previous Grammy history or sales this time around: if you were there in 2014, you could feel that St. Vincent was truly going to be a force to be reckoned with after her self-titled. Paste Magazine wrote something similar, stating that “though St. Vincent is the adventurous songwriter’s fourth album, posterity and its fickle memory may find a way to boil it down to Clark’s true ascension point.”

To Grammy voters, awarding the album was probably a passion pick for a talent who was going to quickly become one of their favorites. And so she did. Since that win, St. Vincent has won two more, taking home Best Rock Song for “Masseduction” and Best Alternative Album again for “Daddy’s Home.” 2015’s Best Alternative Album was one of those times when voters realized that they had two choices: award a previous winner for a good album, or award a budding talent who had shaken up the industry. But unlike some other times when the Grammys have gone for a rather boring choice, I am glad they took the risk on St. Vincent.

