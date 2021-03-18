Grandpa Monster (‘The Masked Singer’) performances ranked worst to best

First there was Monster (T-Pain). Then there was Miss Monster (Chaka Khan). Later came Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget). And now there’s … Grandpa Monster! This orange, elderly, bearded creature hopes to follow in T-Pain’s footsteps by winning “The Masked Singer” Season 5, and he’s on the right track as he already has the support of the show’s panelists. “You know you shut it down when your unifocal is fogged up,” laughed Nicole Scherzinger after watching Grandpa Monster give it his all on the stage during his debut performance on Wednesday, March 17.

Below, see all of Grandpa Monster’s “The Masked Singer” performances ranked worst to best. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it throughout the season.

Here is how Grandpa Monster describes himself in his own words: “Hey, young whippersnappers. Reflecting on my long life, I can’t believe the trouble-making fool I was as a youngster. Always acting out to get all eyes on me until a teacher pulled me aside after class and made me see I was smarter than the character I was playing. I decided then to put the Eye in Einstein and became a star pupil. I’m still working on shaking my bad reputation, so when this old monster takes his mask off, I hope you’re not afraid of who I was a long time ago.”

Nicole added about his routine, “That was so much fun. You had us laughing and you kept up surprised the entire performance.” Her co-panelists, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy, agreed that he was one of the more entertaining contestants to keep an eye on this season. “Twerking Grandpa!” Jenny shouted after watching him shake his booty on stage following the judges’ comments. At one point, guest host Niecy Nash told the elderly behemoth to “simmer down in there” after he tried to get fresh with her, but it was all for fun.

1. “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega

Group B, Round 1 — March 17, 2021

