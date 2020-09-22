‘Great British Bake Off’ winners: List of all the #GBBO champions

On “Great British Bake Off” a group of amateur bakers compete against each other in a series of rounds: signature dish, technical challenge and showstopper. At the end of each episode, the judges decide on both the star baker and the contestant who will be sent home. The final is between the last three bakers still standing by their ovens. Scroll through the “Great British Bake Off” winners above to see: who came in first in each series; who placed second and third; and what were the final signature, technical and showstopper dishes of the champion.

The first four series of “The Great British Bake Off” aired on BBC Two, the next three were on BBC One, and from series eight on it has been on Channel 4. When “GBBO” moved to Channel 4, hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc as well as judge Mary Berry decided to leave the show. The other judge, Paul Hollywood, stayed and was joined by Prue Keith. Noel Fielding has hosted since series eight and was joined by Sandi Toksvig for the first three and Matt Lucas from series 11.

