Great British Bake Off Winners: Where Are They Now Updates

The “Great British Bake Off” has made stars of its winners dating back to the first baker to take home the coveted cake stand in 2010: Edd Kimber. He leveraged his win to shift careers, from debt collector to best-selling author and TV personality. Most of the “GBBO” winners since then have written at least one cookbook, with most also pursuing business ventures tied to their love of baking.

We’ve done some digging and have where are they now updates on all the “Great British Bake Off” winners to date. Scroll through the photo gallery above to find out what happened to your favorite bakers since their big wins on “GBBO.” Following after Edd Kimber in 2010 were: Joanne Wheatley (2011), John Whaite (2012), Frances Quinn (2013), Nancy Birtwhistle (2014), Nadiya Hussain (2015), Candice Brown (2016), Sophie Faldo (2017), Rahul Mandal (2018) and David Atherton (2019).

