Meet the ‘Great British Baking Show’ Collection 9 bakers

The long wait for a new season of the “Great British Baking Show” is over, with Netflix streaming new episodes every Friday. The show, which is season 12 of the “Great British Bake Off,” is presented under a different title in America due to the Pillsbury company owning the “Bake Off” trademark. To add to the confusion, Netflix only has the rights beginning with season 4 so it is presenting this current edition as collection 9. This year’s dozen contenders range in age from 19 to 70 and are split evenly between men and women. Scroll through our photos to learn more about the “Great British Baking Show” collection 9 bakers.

As with last year, the COVID-19 pandemic once again forced an upheaval in production. The bakers, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Keith, and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, all lived in a bubble at the Down Hall Hotel in Bishop’s Stortford. The schedule was compressed with filming taking place in half the usual time, which meant no trips home for the bakers to perfect their recipes.

But don’t despair. All the usual elements of “GBBO” are still in place: the three rounds (signature, technical and showstopper), star baker and elimination, and even the Hollywood handshake.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions