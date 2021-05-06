Cast your Oscar vote: Who is the greatest Best Actress winner of the century?

Since the start of the 21st century, the Oscars have crowned a Best Actress champ 22 times. That’s a goodly number, enough even for us to create a fictitious new category to pit them all against each other. Who is the best winner of Best Actress at the Oscars so far this decade? You decide! Cast your vote below

If you’re at all interested, I’ll do what the motion-picture academy insists that no voters must ever do: tattle on my ballot. I pick Renee Zellweger even though I admit I’m biased. I’m a shameless Judy nut. I know nearly everything about her life, career, recordings, suicide attempts. Originally, I stubbornly resisted seeing the “Judy” film, then caved in after I just accepted the assumption that it would obviously be a lollipop avoiding the reality of the crazy ghoul that the real Judy had ultimately become by the time she arrived in London to perform at the Talk of the Town in 1968 just months before her accidental (?) suicide by pills.

SEE How to watch every Best Picture Oscar winner that is streaming online

Of course, “Judy” doesn’t go there. That’s too far over the rainbow for average movie-goers to accept. And lots of them didn’t, even though the movie glosses over most of the most tragic truths. After the screening I attended at the Toronto Film Festival, all I heard out in the lobby were complaints: that movie was too cruel and full of lies trying to smear poor Judy!

The crowd of young Hollywood hipsters in attendance didn’t believe any of it. They were outraged! Furious! Someone even suggested that they should give Zellweger the Oscar as an apology for the film, which was far, far better than most film reviewers admitted. In fact, I loved it, even though real history got sanitized and carmelized in “Judy.”

I accepted that and even appreciated it after hearing so many people bitch about the film throughout that Oscar season. No, no, no. Let’s face it. If modern movie-goers couldn’t accept the Saint Judy portrayal in this film, they could never be made to believe the horror show that she ended up dying in.

All that said, what’s your favorite film performance below?