What are the 15 greatest Christmas films ever, ranked from worst to best?

A great Christmas movie will not only make the grade for the test of time, but it can become a beloved part of a person’s life. Ask 15 people which is their favorite holiday film, and you may get 15 different titles. Our photo gallery focuses on the 15 titles we believe are the best of all time. Scroll through the gallery, read our descriptions, and debate with us the order, ranked best to worst, and which ones you think are missing.

Our list is led off by the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” starring James Stewart, a film that was deemed a box office bomb when it was first released. It was the relentless airings on television over the past few decades that made it a favorite for many families. Stewart is also featured in the lesser-known but still wonderful “The Shop Around the Corner.” While that movie is uplifting, other funnier flicks that made our cut are “A Christmas Story,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and “Elf.” What else is a holiday classic in our gallery? Take a tour now to see the full list of selections, including stars James Stewart, Judy Garland, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Chevy Chase, Tim Allen and more.

Original text by Tom O’Brien.

