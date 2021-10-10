Who are the top 20 greatest living actors never nominated for an Oscar?

Jim Carrey once called himself the “Tom Hanks of the Golden Globes” after his second straight victory with the Hollywood Foreign Press in 2000 (for “Man on the Moon” following “The Truman Show”). He could win with that group but somehow couldn’t impress Oscar voters. And he’s not the only actor in that situation. Our photo gallery features Carrey among the 20 actors who’ve never been nominated for an Oscar.

Even Academy Awards hosts such as Billy Crystal and Steve Martin haven’t been noticed by Oscar voters other than seeing them perform on the ceremony stage. They have both received critics awards and Golden Globe nominations in their long careers (primarily for “When Harry Met Sally” and “All of Me,” respectively). Martin has at least received an honorary Oscar, as has Donald Sutherland, but alas no individual nomination for either one throughout their careers.

Other Golden Globe film winners have included Colin Farrell (“In Bruges”), Richard Gere (“Chicago”) and Hugh Grant (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”). Our photo gallery features men who have had good luck with the Independent Spirit Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and/or the HFPA, including Kevin Bacon (“The River Wild”), Steve Buscemi (“Ghost World”), John Cusack (“High Fidelity”), Jeff Daniels (“The Squid and the Whale”), John Goodman (“Barton Fink”), Nathan Lane (“The Birdcage”), Ray Liotta (“Something Wild”), Ewan McGregor (“Moulin Rouge”), Dennis Quaid (“Far From Heaven”), Kurt Russell (“Silkwood”), Martin Sheen (“Apocalypse Now”), John Turturro (“Quiz Show”) and Bruce Willis (“In Country”).

Tour our gallery featuring our 20 choices, listed alphabetically. Every person chosen for our gallery has been working for a while; we did not include anyone with a career just beginning in recent years.

Some original text by Zach Laws.

