15 greatest Oscar Best Picture ensembles ranked, including ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Casablanca’ [PHOTOS]

What do such awards season contenders as “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “One Night in Miami,” “Mank,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Promising Young Woman,” “The Prom,” “Minari,” “Nomadland” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” have in common? They are all considered to be ensemble films, with many of them presumed to be potential front-runners at the 2021 Academy Awards.

In our latest photo gallery, you can see how we ranked the 15 greatest ensembles from Best Picture winners at the Oscars. All of them had star-packed casts, with some of them quite well known when the films were released and others who were virtual unknowns when they joined the cast.

Our rankings include “Casablanca” (Ingrid Bergman, Humphrey Bogart), “The Silence of the Lambs” (Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins), “Gone with the Wind” (Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable), “Titanic” (Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio), “The Godfather” (Marlon Brando, Al Pacino) and more. One notable qualifying asset? Multiple acting nominations or wins for the cast members. In the comments section, tell us which Oscar-winning Best Pictures feature your favorite ensemble cast and why.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?