‘Halston’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 7 in-depth chats with Krysta Rodriguez, Rebecca Dayan and more

The limited series “Halston” premiered on May 14 of this year, but the period drama about the fashion icon of the same name was more than two decades in the making. Series director Daniel Minahan first read a biography of the famed designer in 1996 and felt that it needed a film treatment. After multiple failed attempts to bring the project to fruition, he teamed with Killer Films co-founder Christine Vachon and superstar producer Ryan Murphy and the series found a home on Netflix.

“Halston” stars Ewan McGregor in the title role. The Iowa- born Halston first came to prominence designing high-end hats for women. After one of his hats is worn by Jackie Kennedy, Halston becomes a giant in the fashion industry, creating everything from designer gowns, to luggage and even perfume. The series is set against the backdrop of the New York party scene of the 1970s, replete with cocaine-fueled parties and trips to the famed Studio 54. The show also presents Halston’s infamous bad behavior, which alienated his two closest associates– Joe Eula (David Pittu) and Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan). Krysta Rodriguez stars as Halston’s closest friend and muse Liza Minnelli.

So how will Halston fare at the Emmys? Having Ryan Murphy attached certainly doesn’t hurt. Murphy’s productions have been nominated for Best Limited Series in seven of the last nine years, with two wins for entries in the “American Crime Story” anthology series– 2016’s “The People vs. O. J. Simpson” and 2018’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” Even Murphy’s 2019 period drama “Hollywood,” which missed a nomination for Best Limited Series, still managed to rack up eleven nominations and two wins.

McGregor’s performance dominates the series, with the Scottish actor meticulously recreating Halston’s look, confidence and the designer’s unique and immediately recognizable voice. It’s the kind of performance that appeals to Emmy voters, full of the kind of big emotional notes that win awards. “Halston” could be a strong contender in a number of technical categories, particularly for its production design and costumes. The drama is also helped by airing very recently, keeping it fresh in voters’ minds.

Click on the links below to watch Gold Derby’s 7 in-depth chats with the show’s cast and creative team.

Rebecca Dayan, Actor

Tim Ives, Cinematographer

Daniel Minahan, Director

Mark Ricker, Production Designer

Krysta Rodriguez, Actor

Jeriana San Juan, Costume Designer

Christine Vachon, Executive Producer

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions