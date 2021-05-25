‘Halston’ production designer Mark Ricker on recreating ‘iconic’ moments for title designer, from Versailles to Studio 54 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We had to tie into everything in terms of what the illustrations were that were around the room, the color of the fabric bolts that were in the workroom … not to mention what we’re talking about in terms of palette and texture and fabric design,” says “Halston” production designer Mark Ricker about incorporating the title designer’s work into the overall visual style of the five-part biographical series. “I learned a lot about fashion.” We talked to Ricker as part of our “Meet the BTL Experts” TV production designers panel. Watch our interview above.

“Halston” stars Ewan McGregor as the title character, who rose to fame in the 1960s when Jackie Kennedy wore one of his hats to John F. Kennedy‘s inauguration. Then he expanded his business in the 1970s, but lost control of his empire in the 1980s before dying of AIDS-related cancer in 1990. The series covers that entire time frame, and “there was a wealth of photographs from his life” for Ricker to draw from. Halston was “obviously well-documented, particularly in later years.”

For Ricker, who was an Oscar nominee this year for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” there was less research to draw from for the first episode, which covers Halston’s earlier years. “It was so different because he hadn’t yet established his signature look.” But “then as we went on, the places are so iconic,” including Studio 54, Halston’s famous New York townhouse, and his Olympic Tower offices, all of which are prominently featured in the series. “These were places that people know very well. And particularly the people who I imagine would be drawn to watching the show are going to know [those locations] perhaps even better.” So being as accurate as possible “was a real challenge.”

Then there was the 1973 Battle of Versailles, where Halston and other American designers were pitted against French fashion elites in episode two. “There was sort of a jovial talk of going to Paris and getting in Versailles because the obvious first thought is how are we going to do Versailles if we don’t go to Versailles.” Alas, they couldn’t film there, “so we just had to figure it out.” They recreated that location using a mansion in Yonkers, a theater lobby in Jersey City, and a stage in Tarrytown. “I’m pleased with the sequence,” which Ricker considers one of the “towering moments in the show that we just tried to get right.”

