Hamish Hamilton on double Emmy noms for ‘Super Bowl Halftime Show’ and ‘Grammy Awards’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Hamish Hamilton has earned his seventh and eighth Emmy nominations this year, for directing “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent on NBC and producing the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS. “I feel super psyched and gratified,” he admits. “It’s amazing. For two shows that I’m super proud of. The Grammys, first one back after COVID and probably the most epic Super Bowl of all time.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The highly sought-after director won’t be relaxing too much on Emmy night after being hired to take the reins behind the camera. “I’m not going to give too much away,” he says about the upcoming September 12 ceremony. “But what I would say is that since the team and I took over the Grammys, I think we’ve really changed the look and the feel of it. We’re going to carry on in that heritage. We’re going to carry on reinventing. We’re going to carry on creating a great show in the room. I think it’s safe to say that we will continue the process and the creative energy we introduced last year. I think a lot of people said it was one of the greatest Emmys to be in the room last year. It will be a good, fun show.” His company Done + Dusted is producing the event for NBC with Kenan Thompson hosting.

In February, Hamilton directed his 14th consecutive Super Bowl halftime performance, calling it “the greatest show ever.” He expounds, “There’s 120 million plus people that watch it live. That becomes a billion very quickly. You have the world’s greatest artists. Sometimes, as per this year, multiple of them on the stage. And as artists, Super Bowl halftime is a defining point within their career. It’s a real legacy thing. If you add to that the complexity of the Super Bowl and all the stuff that has to go into it, you really are in a special project.”

“You don’t even know when the show is gonna start!” he reveals. “That in itself is kind of nuts. This year we had the fastest first half in Super Bowl history so the show started 20 minutes earlier than we expected it to be. We were effectively in the light and we had never seen the show in the light! We had only ever seen it in the dark and we all anticipated that we were going to go on at twilight. Certain parts of the planning just got thrown out of the window. As you’re getting the ‘go,’ we’re furiously changing all the settings on the cameras, furiously changing shots. Then it’s like an out of body experience.”

The BAFTA winner also shares behind-the-scenes details about the Super Bowl rehearsals, he walks down memory lane recalling some iconic moments in his career (Kanye West storming the stage during Taylor Swift’s VMA speech, Amy Winehouse’s Grammy performance) and more.

