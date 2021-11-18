Hamish Linklater (‘Midnight Mass’) on Father Paul’s ‘subconscious motivation’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Following two successful horror efforts for Netflix (“The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor“), Mike Flanagan is back with another miniseries: “Midnight Mass.” Released on September 24, the seven-part supernatural horror series takes place in a small, struggling town in which an enigmatic new priest, Hamish Linklater‘s Father Paul Hill, awakens a new religious fervor upon his arrival. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), Linklater reveals that his character doesn’t understand his “subconscious motivation” until he sees “how out of control everything is.”

SPOILERS AHEAD IN THIS ARTICLE AND VIDEO:

Production on “Midnight Mass” was originally scheduled to start in March 2020, but was ultimately delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t officially commence until the summer. Despite health and safety protocols imposing numerous restrictions on the production of the series, Linklater admits that being secluded while shooting a series that is set on an island was beneficial to the creative process. The actor expands, “For the sake of the show, [it was] a really useful situation, because we weren’t talking to anybody else. We weren’t talking to anyone with their masks off except for our cast. We had this little tent on the set where the actors would be corralled. […] So, we were in our own little bubble, and Crockett Island was its own little bubble. So, it’s actually perfect bonding bootcamp.”

To get into character, Linklater not only worked with a priest but was helped by Flanagan, who, in addition to directing all seven episodes of the series, used to be an altar boy himself, the actor divulges. Throughout the series, Linklater has to deliver several sermons, which he likens to essays “with oxygen” and refers to as “good arguments.” “That was what I just tried to set myself as as a task […]: to discover the arguments, discover the supporting evidence in Scripture for the arguments as it’s going along, and in a way that’s going to appeal to the hearts and minds of the congregation,” the actor says. Linklater adds that there’s an “arc and [a] different music” to each one of Father Paul’s five types of sermons, which are “reflective of where he is in his own discovery of what his mission is going to be there [and of] what he’s been sent to do.” He concludes, “So, to a degree, he’s having a conversation with himself and conveying where he is on his journey, even though he doesn’t really know it.”

The series reaches its climax at the end of the sixth episode, “Book VI: Act of the Apostles,” when Father Paul officially reveals that he is Monsignor Pruitt (the aging man he was believed to have replaced) and discloses his mission to the island’s residents. Linklater expounds that while Father Paul believes his mission is “for the benefit of everybody,” it’s a moment of realization for him when his lover, Mildred Gunning (Alex Essoe), shoots him in the head. Not until then, the actor explains, does Father Paul realize that he has subconsciously been carrying out his mission for his love of Mildred and their daughter, Sarah (Annabeth Gish).

Also in our exclusive video interview, Linklater further discusses his collaboration with Flanagan, his auditioning process for this series, and two of his frequent scene partners, Zach Gilford and Samantha Sloyan.

