Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Hannah Einbinder is entering the “Hacks” episode “I Think She Will” as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. This program streamed June 10 and was the 10th episode of the first season for the HBO Max show.

In this installment, Ava (Einbinder) quits her job after Deborah (Jean Smart) slaps her in an argument over performing new material. Later on, Ava goes home for her father’s funeral and is surprised Deborah gives a funny eulogy. Ava apologizes and decides to go on tour with her.

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Einbinder. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against “Saturday Night Live” stars Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, “Ted Lasso” stars Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham, plus Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions