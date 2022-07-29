Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Hannah Einbinder is entering the “Hacks” episode “The Captain’s Wife” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. “The Captain’s Wife” aired on May 19 and is the fourth episode of the second season of the HBO Max comedy.

In this installment, Deborah (Jean Smart) does a gig on a lesbian cruise, where Ava (Einbinder) is the object of many guests’ affection. After a Deborah and Ava have a frank discussion about the nuances of sexuality, Deborah performs a disastrous set that results in the pair being kicked off the ship. As they pull away in a dinghy, Ava starts dancing because the Molly has finally hit.

This is Einbinder’s second consecutive nomination for “Hacks” and the second of her career. She is nominated alongside Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

“Hacks” has received 32 nominations through two seasons, with 17 coming this year. It won three awards last year.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

