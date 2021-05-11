Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’): Stand-up comedy is about ‘persistence amid punishing failure’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Persistence amid punishing failure,” reflects Hannah Einbinder about how she relates to her character in the new series “Hacks.” In our exclusive new Gold Derby video interview, she adds, “In the show I play a writer. In reality, I’m a stand-up and it involves a lot of trial and error. This character experiences that when she’s challenged, not by a crowd, but Deborah.”

For the HBO Max series now streaming, Einbinder plays young comedy writer Ava. After a controversy, the only job she can land is writing for legendary comic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) in Las Vegas.

SEE our video interview with ‘Hacks’ star Jean Smart

Ava and Debroah clash over different approaches to comedy and life. Einbinder says, “I love that relationship because it feels like verbal jousting at times. Some of the people I love the most in my life are comedians, and comedians can be very difficult. It felt like a familiar dynamic. I have loving arguments with friends of mine constantly about comedy and writing. That’s what you see about Deborah and Ava, and the correct agitation is important on either side. To poke Deborah in the correct way and have it accurately display our dynamic.”

It’s the comic’s first TV acting role and she explains, “Ava is brash at times and not someone who thinks very much before she speaks. I’m someone who over-analyzes every word that escapes my mouth to death. Each word escapes and I’m like, ‘no come back!’ But she is someone I still understand: a young Queer comedy writer from LA. That wasn’t a stretch.”

Einbinder reveals, “Obviously the comedy is very important, but what the show comes down to is truly heart. Yes, the show is in part about their work, but their work is a huge reflection of themselves. Because their work is the only thing they can truly rely on.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions