Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Hannah Waddingham is entering the “Ted Lasso” episode “No Weddings and a Funeral” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. “No Weddings and a Funeral” aired on September 24 and is the 10th episode of the Apple TV+ comedy’s second season.

In this installment, Rebecca (Waddingham) learns that her father has died. She initially does not want to eulogize him because he cheated on her mother, Deborah (Harriet Walter), but changes her mind after Deborah reveals that she knew of his infidelity and still loved him. After leading a sing-along eulogy to “Never Gonna Give You Up,” she makes a decision about her secret relationship with Sam (Toheeb Jimoh).

Waddingham won this category last year for “Ted Lasso” on her first career nomination. For the 2022 contest, she faces two of her co-stars, Sarah Niles and Juno Temple, as well as Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”).

“Ted Lasso” has received 40 nominations through two seasons — 20 each year. It nabbed seven Emmys in 2021, including Best Comedy Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

