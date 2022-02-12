Happy Galentine’s Day!: 25 best female friendship films, ranked [PHOTOS]

Forget the hearts and flowers, forget the mushy cards, forget Valentine’s Day — instead, grab your gal pals and celebrate “Galentine’s Day” on February 13! Not sure what this great day is?

In 2010, Amy Poehler gifted us with this “non-holiday” as Leslie Knopes on “Parks and Recreation,” declaring, “Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it, breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies.” So, we’ve come up with the best movies that celebrate those female friendships.

It’s only fitting that we include Poehler’s collaboration with her real-life best friend Tina Fey, with their “Baby Mama” making the list. And if you’re looking for more laughs, grab your girlfriends, a bottle of wine and enjoy “Girls Trip” or “Bad Moms” or “Bridesmaids.”

In the mood for a good cry? It’s a toss-up between “Beaches” and “Imitation of Life” as to which one you need the biggest box of tissues for. Or if you want to laugh, cry and laugh again, you can’t go wrong with “Steel Magnolias.”

Don’t be “Clueless” about Galentine’s Day. Even if you’re working “9 to 5,” gather with “Thelma and Louise” and enjoy all “The Women” on this list!

Tour our photo gallery featuring the 25 best female friendship films. Happy Galentine’s Day!

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions