Harold Perrineau (‘From’): ‘Answers keep coming’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Answers keep coming,” declares actor Harold Perrineau about “From” in our recent webchat. He continues, “What keeps being really interesting is how people keep adapting. A new things happens and the entire group keeps adapting. That’s what I enjoy the most, the adaptivity of everybody.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“From” is the MGM streaming drama about a mysterious town that traps anyone who enters. As the residents try to find a way out, they have to contend with monsters that come out at night. Perrineau plays the town’s sheriff, Boyd Stevens. The actor explains, “If I’m being really honest, Boyd is not adapting well. He is having a hard time this season.”

At the end of the first season, Boyd embarked on a journey into the woods to find answers. The second season opened with Boyd concluding the traumatic expedition and returning to the town. Perrineau admits, “I didn’t expect Boyd so quickly to start seeming so fragile. As I watch it now, he reminds me of men who got older in my family. I’m watching it happen with Boyd, and it’s reminiscence of my own life. I didn’t expect to respond to it they way I have. I started feeling fragile. When Boyd is teetering, I am teetering. Which is why it’s really important to have a great cast, where there is a certain amount of trust. It’s rewarding if it works, but it is fraught with danger and fear.”

The second season also saw a new busload of people arrive in the town. Perrineau says, “You’ve got new energies on the show mixing with old energies. We had a great group of people show up and be fantastic additions to our cast, and watching the audiences adapt to them as been really funny.”

Perrineau has previously worked on Emmy Award-winning drama series “Lost,” for which he shared the SAG win for top drama ensemble in 2005. He also starred in HBO’s first original drama series “Oz,” which was set in jail. The actor reveals, “Some of the things that happened in that prison were really on the edge. There was an artistic fearlessness I got from doing that show. If we can do that, I can do anything.”

