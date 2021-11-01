Harvey Keitel is the notorious mob boss in ‘Lansky,’ the man he was always meant to portray: ‘I should be the one playing him!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It makes me smile wildly,” Harvey Keitel admits when asked whether he was always meant to play Meyer Lansky in a biopic about the notorious mob boss. “Yes,” he says enthusiastically, declaring, “I felt I should be the one playing him!” Watch our exclusive video interview with Keitel above.

“Lansky” stars Keitel as the titular gangster, now an unassuming old man looking back on his extraordinary life as a retired mob kingpin. While the Feds are still after him, suspecting Lansky of stashing away millions of dollars over half a century, he agrees to sit down with journalist David Stone (Sam Worthington) in a casual Miami diner to tell his story.

During a series of meetings, he reveals all about his past as an immigrant with nothing that worked his way to the top as the notorious boss of the National Crime Syndicate, which consolidated Italian, Jewish and Irish organized crime, together with the “Murder Inc.” army that violently enforced the mob’s rule throughout the 1930s and 40s.

The veteran actor, Oscar-nominated for “Bugsy” in 1991, is known for playing morally ambiguous men, tough guys and antiheroes. From “Mean Streets,” “Taxi Driver,” “Bad Lieutenant,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” to more recent work in “The Irishman” and now “Lansky,” the list goes on. Why does he gravitate towards playing complicated and shady characters? “Maybe I’m one of them,” he says with a sly grin. “I’m trying to always discover these qualities of my existence, and that’s why I’m an actor.”

For Keitel, everybody has a story to tell, which is perhaps especially so for characters that do and say horrible, nefarious things. “I wish people get it into the minds that these ‘gangster’ films they’re seeing, they are people,” he declares. “I’m not saying that they aren’t criminals, they certainly are. But also, they are not only criminals and there’s a reason they became the criminals, they became gangsters.”

