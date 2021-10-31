‘Hawkeye’: Everything you need to know before you watch

If there is one character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who deserves to be the center of their own series so we can learn more about them, it’s Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye. An original Avenger whose main skill is that he knows his way around a bow and arrow, Clint has been around since Phase One and yet we still know shockingly little about him outside of his close friendship with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and that he has a secret family only a few people knew about prior to the events of “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015).

Debuting Wednesday, Nov. 24 with two episodes on Disney+, the six-episode “Hawkeye” will attempt to fill in the gaps in Clint’s story the way this summer’s “Black Widow” gave Nat a complete backstory (and revealed what happened in Budapest). The show is the fourth live-action Marvel series to hit Disney+ this year after “WandaVision,” a one-and-done that explored grief through the sitcom format, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” a timely two-hander that officially passed the Captain America title to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and “Loki,” which brought back Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favorite character and broke open the multiverse, changing the MCU forever.

From head writer Jonathan Igla and directors Rhys Thomas and Bert and Bertie, “Hawkeye” finds Renner, a two-time Academy Award nominee, reprising the role of Clint as he attempts to get home to his wife (Linda Cardellini) and kids for Christmas. He’s delayed, however, when he finds himself wrapped up in a new criminal conspiracy with his biggest fan and another skilled archer, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The series, which also stars Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mother, promises to be an exceptionally fun addition to the MCU. So in preparation, we’ve gathered up the six most important things you need to know before you watch.

SEE Every Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Emmy

1. “Hawkeye” is a Christmas caper. Marvel has already delivered a sorta sitcom, a traditional superhero show and a time-and-space-traveling drama. Now, it’s offering us the TV version of “Die Hard” (1988), in which a regular dude takes down a group of nefarious criminals. Set during the holidays and full of explosive action, “Hawkeye” features a mixture of comedy and drama, with an emphasis on the former as the show delivers the mismatched buddy comedy we were promised in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” but rarely got to see. And if you’re doubting us on the comedy front, look no further than the inclusion of “Rogers: The Musical,” a fictional Broadway musical that tells the story of Captain America and features the rest of the Avengers. If that’s not funny, I don’t know what is.

2. We’ll learn more about Clint’s past. As previously mentioned, Clint remains somewhat of a mystery despite his longevity in the MCU (the character was introduced in 2011’s “Thor”). This will be the first project in which we spend a significant amount of time with him and thus are able to dive into his personal story. We’re going to meet Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), who was Clint’s early mentor but who has been both a hero and a villain in the comics. We’ll also find out more about what happened between the Snap in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). We already know Clint became a man without hope, taking out his grief and pain over losing his family through acts of vigilantism while operating under the alias Ronin. That’s ultimately not much though. So “Hawkeye” will rectify that and fill in a lot of the blanks when a threat from Clint’s past comes back to haunt him.

3. The series borrows from an acclaimed run of comics. “Hawkeye” appears to draw at least part of its storyline from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s “Hawkeye” comics, which clued audiences in on what Clint’s life was like when he wasn’t busy being an Avenger. Based on the trailers for the show, it certainly appears Clint and Kate will be battling the Tracksuit Mafia from the comics after Kate dressing up as Ronin grabs their attention and brings them right to Clint’s door. Fans will also be introduced to Lucky the Pizza Dog (played by a golden retriever named Jolt), who became Clint’s companion in the comics.

SEE Every Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Oscar

4. Yelena Belova is also coming for Clint. Although Florence Pugh’s fan-favorite character, who was introduced in “Black Widow” as the younger “sister” of Natasha, has not appeared in any of the “Hawkeye” marketing materials, we know she’s after Clint. In the mid-credits scene of “Black Widow,” Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) told Yelena that Clint was responsible for Natasha’s death — and that he was her next target. This tells us that Yelena is not only working for Valentina, but that she’s going to make life hard for Clint. Just how much trouble she causes him remains to be seen, however, as she is clearly not the primary antagonist of “Hawkeye.”

5. The show will pass the Hawkeye baton. Whether or not “Hawkeye” actually marks Renner’s final appearance in the MCU is something only he and Kevin Feige know at this point, but it’s likely to be the actor’s final outing as the archer known as Hawkeye. The character attempted to retire in between “Ultron” and “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) and took up an offer of house arrest following the events of the latter, which meant he was nowhere to be found when Thanos (Josh Brolin) attacked our heroes in Wakanda. The man really just wants to spend time with his family, so it makes sense that this series will find Clint passing the baton to Kate by the end of the show.

This would make Renner the latest OG Marvel star to exit after Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson (Chris Hemsworth still has “Thor: Love and Thunder” in 2022 and Mark Ruffalo will appear in the Disney+ series “She-Hulk”). It also follows the trend of Marvel not-so-subtly introducing the next generation of superheroes. The “Ant-Man” films already established the character of Cassie Lang (the character will be played by Kathryn Newton in the third “Ant-Man” film). “WandaVision” introduced us to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision’s (Paul Bettany) twins, Billy and Tommy, aka Wiccan and Speed. And even though they disappeared along with the Hex, the characters came back in the comics, so we shouldn’t count them out in the MCU just yet. Meanwhile, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” introduced viewers to Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), aka Patriot, and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022) will feature the character America Chavez, aka Miss America (Xochitl Gomez). Marvel has never done anything without meaning to, so it stands to reason the Young Avengers are on their way at the back end of Phase Four or early in Phase Five. Even if they’re not, Kate playing a major role in “Hawkeye” cannot be overlooked and we should assume she’ll be Hawkeye moving forward.

6. We’ll meet at least one other superhero. In addition to Kate, “Hawkeye” also introduces fans to a deaf Native American superhero known as Echo (Alaqua Cox), whose real name is Maya Lopez. While it’s not clear yet how the character plays into the narrative of the show (she was the first person to use the alias Ronin in the comics), we know that Zahn McClarnon (“Fargo”) will appear as her father, William Lopez, and that Disney+ is reportedly developing a spin-off around the character.

“Hawkeye” premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Disney+. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

SAG Awards odds for Best TV Drama Ensemble 'Succession' is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?