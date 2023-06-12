Heidi Gardner (‘Saturday Night Live’) on why it’s ‘okay to break’ and what sketch is ‘me at my max’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Heidi Gardner just wrapped up her sixth season as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” and is happy to share what she’s learned over the years. “Having fun is actually the best thing you can do,” she tells Gold Derby. “It feels like the stakes are high when you start and, you know, it’s okay to break. That’s even better. People love that.” She adds, “I’m only gonna have this really special experience one time in my life, so just have the best time with the most fun people ever.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

One of Gardner’s stand-out moments from the recently concluded 48th season was when she played a character known as Co-Worker Who’s Extremely Busy Doing Seemingly Nothing on Weekend Update. “I know this is corny, but I felt like I was flying, like it was the closest I think I’ll ever come to just to flying,” she recalls. “It was so fast-paced, which was scary. Like, is this energy gonna be okay? But once it was going and I felt like the crowd was on my side and I felt Colin [Jost] was with me, I just never stopped.”

The actress is “so grateful” to the sketch’s writers, Ceara O’Sullivan and Alison Gates, noting, “I had the time of my life doing that.” If Gardner were to receive an Emmy nomination this year, she would consider submitting this episode as an example of her best work. “Getting to do that Busy Co-Worker, it’s an isolated moment, but I feel like is me at my max,” she reveals. “And so I think that’s one of my proudest moments.”

Since “SNL” frequently rips story ideas from the headlines, does Gardner often find herself wondering how her show will tackle the news of the day? “Yeah, I’m always just like, what are we gonna do and who’s gonna play who?” she responds. “It is fun being on the inside. And there’s those crazy times where multiple things happen in the week that are huge.” She recalls a time where Saturday’s planned cold open had to be changed at the last minute because “on Friday Trump got Covid.”

This season, “SNL” vets Molly Shannon, Steve Martin and Martin Short returned to host NBC’s late night sketch series. How is the vibe different behind the scenes for a returnee as opposed to a brand new star? “When an alumni hosts that everyone is collectively a fan of, everyone writes so selflessly,” she readily admits. “You’re just like wanting to write in their voice and see them do their thing. So I always feel like that’s a really selfless week where you’re just like, you are back here, you’re the star of the show.”

One of her favorite hosts this year was Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, aka her hometown. “I was so excited being a Chiefs fan. All my family and all my friends came. I had a huge tailgate in my dressing room.” Gardner got to play opposite Kelce in the “Abby the Ex-Girlfriend” sketch as a scorned woman who cries profusely on camera. She explains about the special effects, “We had to perfectly make a wig where I had these curtain bangs where you couldn’t see these tubes that were right next to my eyes where water would shoot out.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Gardner talks about playing Angel, Every Boxer’s Girlfriend From Every Movie About Boxing Ever, alongside Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), how the cast reacted to Cecily Strong‘s tearful “Blue Christmas” goodbye sketch, and what she thought of being in the final scene of “Shrinking’s” first season.

