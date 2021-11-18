Helen Mirren to receive 2022 Screen Actors Guild life achievement award

Dame Helen Mirren has been chosen to receive the 2022 life achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild. The honorary award will be presented at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 27 from The Barker Hangar.

Mirren is an Oscar winner as Best Actress for “The Queen, a four-time Emmy winner and a Tony winner. She has won five SAG Awards among her 13 career nominations.

Her film career has included “The Madness of King George,” “Gosford Park,” “The Last Station,” “Calendar Girls,” “Trumbo” and “Hitchcock.” Television programs have included “Prime Suspect” and its sequels, “The Passion of Ayn Rand,” “Door to Door,” “The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone,” “Elizabeth I” and “Phil Spector.”

SEE SAG Life Achievement award: Full gallery of recipients since 1995

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent. Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II. She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances. I’ve always felt a kinship with Helen. She’s the Queen of England and I’m the Queen of Queens. She won an Oscar and I’m left-hander of the year. It’s uncanny. And, it is my deep, personal honor to be the first to congratulate Helen as the 57th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Bravo, my dear!”

“I am honoured to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award,” said Mirren. “Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me.”

This event skipped the annual tradition in 2021 for a pre-taped, shortened ceremony. The following living people have already received this award (year referenced is from the ceremony; actors and actresses included): Joanne Woodward (1986), Robert Redford (1996), Angela Lansbury (1997), Sidney Poitier (2000), Clint Eastwood (2003), Julie Andrews (2007), James Earl Jones (2009), Betty White (2010), Dick Van Dyke (2013), Rita Moreno (2014), Carol Burnett (2016), Lily Tomlin (2017), Morgan Freeman (2018), Alan Alda (2019) and Robert De Niro (2020).

