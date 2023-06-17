Heléne Yorke (‘The Other Two’) describes Brooke going ‘down a path that she can’t get out of’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Heléne Yorke has one word that comes to mind when describing her character, Brooke Dubek, in the third season of the Max series, “The Other Two,” and that is insecurity. “I think that she’s displaying her truest, deepest, darkest insecurity in this season. She’s gone about things confidently, blindly and I think this season she gets existential in a way and goes down a path that she can’t get out of,” she tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). She attributes this to the wide variety of humor that show creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider bring to the show and its characters. “I would be more surprised if I was not surprised by the creators of the show. I think they are incredibly deft in the writing and their storytelling.”

“The Other Two,” which is currently streaming on Max, centers on two siblings, Brooke and Cary (Drew Tarver), who are forced to re-evaluate the direction of their lives when their teenage brother Chase (Case Walker), becomes a celebrity on social media. The show also stars Molly Shannon as the family matriarch Pat, and Ken Marino plays Chase’s agent Streeter. In the third season, Brooke finds herself wondering if she should stay working in “the industry” and finding herself jealous of her boyfriend, Lance (Josh Segarra), who became a nurse in the wake of the pandemic.

Rather than thinking of her favorite moments to shoot on their own, she usually likes to think of the cast members that she had the best time shooting with. One of her favorites this season was Ken Marino. “I really loved the trip across America driving the armpit across the country with Ken. He’s just one of the most remarkable comedians out there, so to have had that time with him and that silliness, I really enjoyed that.” This feeling also extends to Tarver as well, even though the pair haven’t been in as many scenes with each other this season. “I always enjoy literally anything I do with Drew. Most of our scenes are phone calls and so when we end up on set together, the shorthand is so nice and we just get each other now. It feels like we’re real siblings.”

The chemistry that Yorke displays with her on-screen boyfriend, Josh Segarra, comes really easy to them as the two have known each other for more than 15 years. “We came up together in New York theater, so we were going out to Bourbon Street on 46th Street after shows. That’s what we were doing in the early aughts.” She adds that his real life personality makes it so easy to root for his character but also helps in making the scenes easier to shoot. “It’s like playing catch with this person that you know is right there with you. It’s so gratifying and days with him are so easy and it makes the chemistry feel easy and I’m so glad he was around so much this season.”