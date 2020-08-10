Everything to know about Fox’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 19

As COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the world in 2020, Fox decided to offer a reheated second serving of “Hell’s Kitchen All Stars,” the show’s 17th season that originally premiered in September 2017, over the summer. While some fans might be satisfied with such leftovers, many are wondering when a fresh competition will arrive. Here is what we know so far.

Both Seasons 19 and 20 were likely shot back to back

Fox handed out a double renewal for a 19th and 20th season in February 2019. Unlike past years when the reality cooking show was filmed in Los Angeles, it has moved to the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip that opened its doors in 2018. At an event celebrating the Sin City eatery in 2019, Ramsay toasted the VIP-filled crowd and hinted how the change of venue would redefine the cooking challenge. “We’re very much looking forward to having the show here,” he said. “We are going to be creative with the challenges, rewards, the punishments and how to present the show in this atmosphere.”

SEE Flaming heck! ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ is renewed for a 19th and 20th season

Will we see familiar faces?

Season 18 winner Ariel Fox, the New York City resident who previously came in third on Season 6, turned down the chance to become the executive chef at Ramsay’s Vegas restaurant. But she is expected to be an occasional guest chef and likely will participate at some point in the show. Among celebs appearing as judges are Olympic speed skating champ Apolo Ohno, French chef Laurent Tourondel of the BLT restaurant group and “Bosch” actress Justene Alpert.

When will Season 19 finally get cooking?

No firm premiere date yet, but Fox has scheduled it for midseason, so it’ll be early 2021. The prize is a head chef position at Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe and a cast of 16 is anticipated. According to the website Fandom, two participants are already known: executive chef Declan Horgan, 41, of Washington, D.C., and line cook Drew Tingley, 31, from Millmont, Pennsylvania.

SEE Exclusive interview with ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ 18 winner Ariel Fox [VIDEO]

What is different?

Season 7 runner-up Jay Santos will replace Jocky as the blue team’s sous chef for Seasons 19 and 20, while Christina Wilson will return as the red team’s sous chef — the first time two former contestants are team helpers. It is also the first line-up of all-new talent since Season 16.

What is the same?

The devil — you know, fiery-tempered, dish-smashing, bleep-worthy host Gordon Ramsay, of course, who will continue to berate subpar chefs while tossing their overdone scallops and undercook beef Wellingtons against the wall or on the floor. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions