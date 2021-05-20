‘Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns’ cast: Meet the 18 chefs for Season 20 [PHOTOS]

For its landmark 20th season, “Hell’s Kitchen” produced a special installment centered around young, up-and-coming chefs. Titled “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns,” this season filmed in 2019 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and features 18 aspiring chefs who are all 24 years old or younger. Just like the recent 19th season, this cycle filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada instead of the normal Hollywood location.

Ahead of its May 31, 2021 premiere date, Fox has revealed the 18 all-new cast members for this Sin City season. As usual, they’ll be divided into two groups: Red Team (girls) and Blue Team (boys). All of the power belongs to host Gordon Ramsay, who will eliminate one chef-testant each week until only one remains as the winner. Meet the “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” cast members for Season 20 by scrolling through our photos above.

Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos return as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. They will serve as mentors/bosses for this new edition and will essentially be Ramsay’s eyes when he’s not around to check on things. Both sous-chefs know what they’re doing since they’ve played the game before. Christina was the winner of Season 10 (see the winner’s list) while Jay was the runner-up of Season 7.

Each week, world-renowned Chef Ramsay decides who stays in the competition and who goes home. He also is the sole person to pick the winner at the end of the season. Ramsay was nominated for an Emmy for Best Reality Host in 2017 for “MasterChef Junior,” a spiritual cousin series of “Hell’s Kitchen.”

SEE ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Winners Ranked Worst To Best (All Seasons)

The previous season of “Hell’s Kitchen” just ended in April, with Kori Sutton claiming victory over Mary Lou Davis. “It was scary and terrifying and exciting,” Kori told Gold Derby about the moments leading up to her Season 19 victory. “You stop and think, ‘Do I really want this? Is this really what I want? What if I don’t win? But what if I do?’ I turned the door, but obviously not tight enough and it didn’t open. And then I put my hand down all the way and I pushed it and I just lost it. The first people that I saw were my son and my father and I just lost my bananas.”