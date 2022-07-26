Henry Winkler (‘Barry’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Henry Winkler is entering the “Barry” episode “starting now” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program aired June 12, 2022 and was the eighth episode of the third season for the HBO show.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW! In this installment, struggling actor Gene Cousineau (Winkler) is questioned repeatedly by Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom), the bereaved father of the woman he loved. Later, Gene calls Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) and tells him he’s going to kill Jim before he finds out the truth about his daughter’s death. That prompts Barry to rush over to try to kill Jim instead, but the police are waiting. Gene smiles confidently, suggesting it was all a ploy to get Barry arrested.

This year marks eight career Emmy nominations for Winkler; he won in 2018 for “Barry.” For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”). “Barry” received 14 total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

