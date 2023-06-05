Henry Winkler (‘Barry’) on Gene Cousineau’s end: ‘Everywhere he looks, he sees himself’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

WARNING: Spoilers in this article and video about the series finale.

At some point during filming of the last season of HBO’s “Barry,” series co-creator and star Bill Hader told Henry Winkler that the series finale would end with Winkler’s character, narcissistic acting teacher Gene Cousineau, would kill the title character. Winkler, who won an Emmy for the role in 2018, had a visceral reaction to the news. “I went and had an avocado toast because I started to shake,” he recalls. “You know, I’m a pretty verbal guy. I had nothing to say.”

In an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby (watch above), Winkler discusses the end of the series, his last day on set and how the series has made him a better actor.

The show’s final episodes find Cousineau suddenly accused of all of Barry’s crimes, to the point that even Gene’s own son believes in his father’s guilt. Winkler describes that final turn of events as the catalyst that drives Gene to kill Barry. “I think that in his mind, the total collapse of his life was made possible by Barry Berkman, and I think he saw no way out,” explains Winkler. “I think he went insane. I think Gene just slipped.”

However, as Winkler argues, Gene’s so narcissistic that while he can’t find a way out of the situation, he also will not kill himself to escape his fate. “Gene is one of those men that has mirrors in his brain so that everywhere he looks, he sees himself,” he says. “I think he would think about killing himself and go, ‘That’s the silliest thing I could do. I would never do that. People would be disappointed.'”

While Gene may have squandered his shot at redemption –mirroring almost every other main character on the series — Winkler sees an unexpected connection between his own life and the questions posed by the show. “I wrote an autobiography (the soon to be released “Being Henry”) and I didn’t realize when I did it, but the overall theme was I was who I thought I should be at the beginning of my career, and I have worked toward becoming more who I am and devil may care,” he says. “It’s the almost exact theme of ‘Barry’ without even knowing it.”

Many actors don’t get one, let alone two hit shows in their careers, and Winkler knows exactly how lucky he is. “I sat at my desk at Paramount after ‘Happy Days’ thinking, ‘I have no idea what to do. Will I ever do anything as meaningful as this character in that genre?’ And I then I had all this wonderful lick along the way and boom, I got the call,” he says. “You just can’t get any luckier than that.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions