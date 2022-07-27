Henry Winkler (‘Barry’) ‘couldn’t be more gratified’ by response to the HBO comedy’s acclaimed 3rd season [Exclusive Video Interview]

“He’s gone off the bend,” declares Henry Winkler about Gene Cousineau’s state of mind at the start of the third season of “Barry.” The HBO comedy about emotionally fragile hitman, played by series co-creator Bill Hader, returned this season after a three-year hiatus. The series earned 14 nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards including Best Comedy Series. Winkler is nominated for the third time in the Best Comedy Supporting Actor category, an award he won in 2018. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), Winkler discusses his character’s dark journey in the third season and reveals exclusively what episode he is submitting to Emmy judges.

Winkler, who began his career in repertory theater, is no stranger to returning to characters after time away. However, the actor says he felt some trepidation after talking to Hader and co-creator Alec Berg about the new season. “You worry because Alec and Bill said to me ‘we’re never going to repeat ourselves,'” he says. “They keep to their word and you think, ‘How am I going to find the Gene that I know, that the audience knows?’ Slowly but surely you chip away and chip away and the new details of Gene come in and you find places for the old Gene to come in.”

After the long hiatus, Winkler says he’s extremely proud of how the show has been received by both critics and fans. “I have to say I couldn’t be more gratified if I wore it like a suit,” he exclaims. “It never gets old. What a wonderful thing.”

Winkler has chosen to submit “starting now,” the season’s final episode, to Emmy voters. The episode features several impactful scenes, including the climax where Cousineau helps the police capture Barry. However, Winkler’s favorite scene is Cousineau’s intense confrontation with Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom), the father of Cousineau’s girlfriend Janice (Paula Newsome), who was killed by Barry at the end of season one.

The actor credits Wisdom with helping his performance in their confrontation. “I don’t know if I could have gotten to the apex of that scene that many times without Robert,” argues Winkler. “I’m so proud of the stuff we did in that episode and you just throw the chips where they may.”

