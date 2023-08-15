Holly Amber Church (‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ composer): ‘It’s scary and it’s beautiful all at the same time’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It shows you are about to go into a very interesting world,” states Holly Amber Church about the theme she wrote for “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.” For our recent webhcat she continues, “It’s mysterious, it’s thrilling, it’s scary and it’s beautiful all at the same time.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The Netflix anthology series comprises eight episodes, each telling a different horror story. The collection of stories were curated by del Toro, with two being works he had written. The Oscar-winning director of “The Shape of Water” (2017) also handpicked the eight directors for the series. All the stories are dark and touch on various moral themes. Church explains, “Guillermo brought all these amazing directors and writers and actors. Every episode is so different, but they are all so fantastic. He brings depth and a sense of emotion to everything. He is a very visual and auditory storyteller. He is a feast for the senses.”

Church was the composer of the main title theme of the series. The music is eerie and inviting as an expansive world of skulls and corridors in revealed inside a cabinet. The theme is one of the few constants in a show where each episode changes directors, story and actors. She reveals, “I went very traditional orchestral that helps it feel kind of beautiful. But at times it’s very dark with the harmonies or the low strings growling. That was the way to balance it. I wrote a demo originally. I had an A theme that was my main theme. When you got to the swirl of skulls, I inverted that theme – which I called the B theme. Guillermo stopped me right there and said, ‘that’s our theme, use that.’”

The series has been nominated for seven Emmy Awards, including a nom for Church in the Main Title Theme music category. She says, “I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. Just getting to work on that show was surreal in itself. To have an Emmy nomination happen out of that is pretty exciting. And, a lot of times, horror gets overlooked for these types of awards. So, it’s very very cool.”

The composer’s favorite TV theme from the past is “The Twilight Zone.” She reflects, “It’s an anthology series with a lot of horror going on. Getting to be a part of this was my ‘Twilight Zone’ moment. TV themes set the tone. I wanted to write a theme that when people hear it, they are very excited. I wanted it to be that thing that calls you in from the kitchen. And something that would by synonymous with the show. A great theme will do that.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through January 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions