Whatever happened to the Hollywood Ten: The men who would not name names

Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Communist party?

In October 1947, 10 Hollywood screenwriters, directors and producers refused to cooperate with the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), at the highly publicized, three-ring circus hearings in Washington, D.C. They wouldn’t acknowledge if they were Communists, nor would they name names of people whom they knew or thought were Commies citing their first amendment rights.

The group, who became known as the Hollywood Ten, were voted in contempt of Congress in November and sentenced to prison for six months to a year. They were blacklisted by the Hollywood studios. Some wrote under pseudonyms or used fronts (check out the 1976 film “The Front”) while others never worked again in Hollywood even after the blacklist ended in 1960.

On the 75th anniversary of those infamous HUAC hearings, let’s take a look back at the Hollywood Ten and what became of them after this dark moment in movie history.

Alvah Bessie (1904-1985)

The screenwriter was an Oscar nominee for original story for 1945’s “Objective, Burma!” After serving time, he wrote books and even did lighting at the San Francisco club the hungry i.

Herbert Biberman (1900-1971)

The screenwriter/director co-wrote and directed 1944’s “The Master Race” and penned the screenplay for 1947’s “Carnegie Hall.” He directed the now-classic 1954 political drama “Salt of the Earth” — the tag line announced, “At Last An Honest Movie About American Working People” — which was considered “subversive” upon release. The film was written by Michael Wilson and produced by Paul Jarrico, both of whom were also blacklisted. Two years before he died, he directed “Slaves,” which marked Dionne Warwick’s feature acting debut and starred Biberman’s wife, Oscar-winner Gale Sondergaard, who had also been blacklisted.

Lester Cole (1904-1985)

He helped established the Writers Guild of America and joined the Communist party in 1934. He wrote over 40 scripts between 1932-47 including 1933’s “If I Had a Million,” 1940’s “House of Seven Gables” and 1947’s “High Wall.” During the blacklist he wrote under the names Lewis Copley, J. Redmond Prior and Gerald L.C. Copley (including the 1966 hit “Born Free”).

Edward Dmytryk (1908-1999)

He made his directorial debut with 1935’s “The Hawk “and helmed such hits as 1943’s “Hitler’s Children” and “Tender Comrade” and 1944’s “Murder, My Sweet.” He earned a Best Director Oscar nomination for 1947’s “Crossfire.” He initially fled to England after he refused to cooperate where he made two films. When he returned to the U.S. after his passport expired, he was imprisoned for four months. He made a second appearance in front of HUAC where he named 26 names and talked about his brief dalliance with the Communist party. After his appearance, Hollywood doors opened for him once again. He scored a huge success with 1954’s “The Caine Mutiny,” which reaped seven Oscar bids including Best Picture and for lead Humphrey Bogart and supporting player Tom Tully. His last film was the short 1979’s “Not Only Strangers,” which featured Marcia Gay Harden in her film debut He turned to the world of academia in the 1980s teaching at the University of Texas Austin and USC and wrote books on filmmaking.

Ring Lardner Jr. (1915-2000)

The son of famed humorist Ring Lardner, he and Michael Kanin won an Oscar for writing the 1942 Spencer Tracy–Katharine Hepburn romantic comedy “Woman of the Year.” By 1947, he was one of the highest paid writers in Hollywood until he was called before HUAC. When he was asked if he was a Communist he pithily replied: “I could answer the question exactly the way you want, but if I did, I would hate myself in the morning.”

Lardner told me in a 1992 Los Angeles Times interview he moved to New York when he was blacklisted and began writing for the British-made CBS series “The Adventures of Robin Hood” for producer Hannah Weinstein. “We each had a permanent name for receiving checks and had bank accounts under those names. You would register those names for Social Security.” However, the producers “decided to put all sorts of different names on the scripts because if one named appeared too frequently” the networks might get wind of what the producers were doing. The networks might want to see the writer. The producers didn’t want that to happen.”

After the blacklist, Lardner penned the 1965 Steve McQueen vehicle, “The Cincinnati Kid” and won his second Oscar for 1970’s “MASH.” He wrote the screenplay for 1977’s “The Greatest” and was uncredited on 1977’s “Semi-Tough.”

John Howard Lawson (1894-1977)

The playwright and screenwriter helped organize and was the first president of the Screen Writers Guild in 1933. A year later, he joined the Communist party and wrote several political-themed movies, most notably 1938’s “Blockade” about the Spanish Civil War for which he received an Oscar nomination for best story. He also wrote 1943’s “Action in the North Atlantic” and “Sahara.” After leaving prison, Lawson moved to Mexico where he wrote several books looking at film and drama through a Marxist lens including 1953’s “Film in the Battle of Ideas. He also wrote with Alan Paton the screenplay of 1951’s “Cry, the Beloved Country” based on Paton’s novel and starring blacklisted actor Canada Lee in his final film role and Sidney Poitier. Lawson was given credit on the film after his death. He also lectured at several universities in the U.S.

Albert Maltz (1908-1975)

He was nominated for an Oscar for best writing, screenplay for 1945’s “Pride of the Marine,” and shared along with Frank Sinatra and four others the same year an honorary Oscar for the “tolerance short subject” starring Sinatra, “The House I Live In.” He was also one of the writers of the 1942 best documentary “Moscow Strikes Back” and penned the acclaimed noir 1948’s “The Naked City.” In 1946, he wrote a highly controversial article for New Masses, which according to IMDB.com “demanded more intellectual freedom from the Communist party for its members. Pressure from the party made him recant his position which had a chilling effect on some other party members and liberal supporting to the party’s right to exist.”

Maltz had no screen credits under his own name from 1948-1970. He did earn an Oscar nomination using Michael Blankfort as his front for 1950’s “Broken Arrow’ and won the WGA Award for the western. In 1991, the WGA acknowledged him as the sole writer and soon the academy reinstated his credit.

Thanks to Otto Preminger and Kirk Douglas, the blacklist was broken in 1960 with the hiring of Dalton Trumbo to write “Exodus” and “Spartacus” Still, not every writer began working immediately. Frank Sinatra ran into trouble hiring Maltz to write a film for him in 1960. Facing enormous pressure, Sinatra took Maltz off the project which he never made. Maltz finally got a credit for the 1970 Clint Eastwood–Shirley MacLaine vehicle “Two Mules for Sister Sara,” directed by Don Siegel. He also wrote the gothic 1971 Eastwood-Siegel western “The Beguiled” but under a pseudonym because according to IMDb.co Maltz and Siegel had a falling out over the script. He also used a pseudonym for Henry Hathaway’s final film, 1974’s “Hang-Up.”

Samuel Ornitz (1890-1957)

He began his writing career as a as a playwright and novelist before he came to Hollywood in the late 1920s. One of the founders of the Screen Writers Guild, Ornitz wrote 30 original stories or screenplays including 1932’s “Thirteen Women” and 1940’s “Three Faces West.” After he was released from prison, Ornitz published a well-received novel “Bride of the Sabbath.”

Adrian Scott (1911-1972)

The screenwriter/producer wrote the screenplay to the popular 1943 Cary Grant vehicle “Mr. Lucky” and then moved to producing at RKO where he had a successful run as a producer with such films as 1944’s “Murder, My Sweet” and 1947’s “Crossfire,” which earned five Oscar nominations. During the blacklist, he, like so many other scribes, wrote for “The Adventures of Robin Hood.” His wife Joan Scott also fronted for him. In the 1960s, he wrote for U.S. television including “The Bold Ones.” He also wrote and produced the TV movie “The Great Man’s Whiskers,” which aired in the U.S. in 1973. Scott produced the 1967 feature “Monsieur LeCoq” with Zero Mostel and Julie Newmar but the film was never completed.

Dalton Trumbo (1905-1978)

He’s the best known of the Hollywood Ten and the only one to get a bio-pic — 2015’s “Trumbo” for which Bryan Cranston earned an Oscar nomination. He began his career s a novelist before becoming a screenwriter. Before the blacklist, he was one of the highest paid and most successful scribes in Tinseltown, earning his first Oscar nomination for his screenplay adaptation of 1940’s “Kitty Foyle.” Among his other films are 1943’s “A Guy Named Joe,” 1944’s “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo” and “1945’s “Our Vines Have Tender Grapes.”

He joined the Communist party in the early 1940s. “He joined the party, quit the party, he joined the party and he quit the party,” his daughter Mitzi Trumbo told me in a 2015 LA Times interview. “He was very involved in union organizations, civil rights, all the progressive issues of the day. Dinner conversations were all about politics.”

After getting out of prison, he continued to write using fronts and pseudonyms and won two Oscars while blacklisted: best story for 1953’s “Roman Holiday” (using the front Ian McClellan Hunter) and screenplay for 1956’s ”The Brave One” under the name Robert Rich. The academy gave Trumbo credit for “Roman Holiday” in 1992 and presented his widow the Oscar in 1993. He was given his Oscar for “The Brave One” in 1975, but the credit wasn’t changed until several years later. In 1971, Trumbo adapted his anti-war novel “Johnny Gut His Gun,” which he also directed, and he wrote the 1973 hit “Papillon.”

