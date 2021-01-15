Tyler Perry joins star-studded roster of Honorary Oscars recipients: See full list of special Academy Awards winners

On January 14, the motion picture academy announced that Tyler Perry will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25. And, for the first time, this non-competitive prize is also going to an organization rather than an individual: the Motion Picture & Television Fund. No mention was made of either the honorary Oscars or the Irving G. Thalberg Award.

Since 2009, those de facto lifetime achievement honors as well as the Hersholt have been presented at the non-televised Governors Awards each November. By removing this trio of tributes from the Oscars, the academy has tapped a wider range of talents. Three or four film folk are usually feted at this fall event that kicks off awards season.

Last year actress Geena Davis was given the Hersholt while directors David Lynch and Lina Wertmuller plus actor Wes Studi received honorary Oscars. There have been four honorees at the Governors Awards every year but two (2011, 2015) since 2009.

As detailed below, all but one of the academy’s 17 branches — Visual Effects — are represented among the roster of 135 winners of honorary Oscars. In the case of Visual Effects, the academy has presented special achievement awards to a host of films in years in which there was no competitive category. In addition, there have been 41 recipients of the Hersholt and 37 producers have received the Thalberg (Darryl F. Zanuck got it three times while Hal B. Wallis bagged two).

Note: This full list was compiled using the academy’s Honorary Index, which allows for filtering by branch. It does not include companies and organizations which were honored. Nor does it include those 10 juvenile performers who received miniature statuettes or the many others who received certificates, scrolls, plaques and medals.

Honorees indicated by an * are listed in the database under the term “Personalities” and have been assigned to the branch in which they are most identified, unless they were nominated or won in a different category (e.g., the actor Robert Redford who won an Oscar for directing “Ordinary People”).

Three individuals were honored for a specific production, with Charlie Chaplin (“The Circus”) and Laurence Olivier (“Henry V”) being assigned to the Actors branch while Walter Wanger (“Joan of Arc”) is listed under Producers.

In addition, 15 people received honorary awards for work outside of the branches and they are detailed at the bottom of this roster.

Five were feted for Choreography (of these, you will find Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly under Actors and Jerome Robbins under Directors);

Five Personalities;

Three for Film Preservation; and

Two for Stunts

The text under each name is the official description of the reason for the honorary award being made (the academy has not released the wording of the citations for the upcoming honorees).

ACTORS (51)

1927/28 (1st): Charles Chaplin (listed under Production)

for acting, writing, directing and producing The Circus.

1937 (10th): Edgar Bergen

for his outstanding comedy creation, “Charlie McCarthy.”

1939 (12th): Douglas Fairbanks*

recognizing the unique and outstanding contribution of Douglas Fairbanks, first President of the Academy, to the international development of the motion picture.

1940 (13th): Bob Hope*

in recognition of his unselfish services to the Motion Picture Industry.

1946 (19th): Laurence Olivier (listed under Production)

for his outstanding achievement as actor, producer and director in bringing Henry V to the screen.

1946 (19th): Harold Russell

for bringing hope and courage to his fellow veterans through his appearance in The Best Years of Our Lives.

1947 (20th): James Baskett

for his able and heart-warming characterization of Uncle Remus, friend and story teller to the children of the world in Walt Disney’s Song of the South.

1949 (22nd): Fred Astaire (listed under Choreography)

for his unique artistry and his contributions to the technique of musical pictures.

1949 (22nd): Jean Hersholt*

for distinguished service to the motion picture industry.

1950 (23rd): George Murphy*

for his services in interpreting the film industry to the country at large.

1951 (24th): Gene Kelly (listed under Choreography)

in appreciation of his versatility as an actor, singer, director and dancer, and specifically for his brilliant achievements in the art of choreography on film.

1952 (25th): Bob Hope*

for his contribution to the laughter of the world, his service to the motion picture industry, and his devotion to the American premise.

1952 (25th): Harold Lloyd

master comedian and good citizen.

1954 (27th): Greta Garbo

for her unforgettable screen performances.

1954 (27th): Danny Kaye*

for his unique talents, his service to the Academy, the motion picture industry, and the American people.

1956 (29th): Eddie Cantor*

for distinguished service to the film industry.

1958 (31st): Maurice Chevalier

for his contributions to the world of entertainment for more than half a century.

1959 (32nd): Buster Keaton

for his unique talents which brought immortal comedies to the screen.

1960 (33rd): Gary Cooper

for his many memorable screen performances and the international recognition he, as an individual, has gained for the motion picture industry.

1960 (33rd): Stan Laurel

for his creative pioneering in the field of cinema comedy.

1969 (42nd): Cary Grant

for his unique mastery of the art of screen acting with the respect and affection of his colleagues.

1970 (43rd): Lillian Gish

for superlative artistry and for distinguished contribution to the progress of motion pictures.

1971 (44th): Charles Chaplin*

for the incalculable effect he has had in making motion pictures the art form of this century.

1972 (45th): Edward G. Robinson

who achieved greatness as a player, a patron of the arts and a dedicated citizen…in sum, a Renaissance man. From his friends in the industry he loves.

1973 (46th): Groucho Marx

in recognition of his brilliant creativity and for the unequalled achievements of the Marx Brothers in the art of motion picture comedy.

1975 (48th): Mary Pickford*

in recognition of her unique contributions to the film industry and the development of film as an artistic medium.

1978 (51st): Laurence Olivier*

for the full body of his work, for the unique achievements of his entire career and his lifetime of contribution to the art of film.

1979 (52nd): Alec Guinness

for advancing the art of screen acting through a host of memorable and distinguished performances.

1980 (53rd): Henry Fonda

the consummate actor, in recognition of his brilliant accomplishments and enduring contribution to the art of motion pictures.

1981 (54th): Barbara Stanwyck

for superlative creativity and unique contribution to the art of screen acting.

1982 (55th): Mickey Rooney

in recognition of his 60 years of versatility in a variety of memorable film performances.

1984 (57th): James Stewart

for his fifty years of memorable performances. For his high ideals both on and off the screen. With the respect and affection of his colleagues.

1985 (58th): Paul Newman

in recognition of his many and memorable compelling screen performances and for his personal integrity and dedication to his craft.

1986 (59th): Ralph Bellamy

for his unique artistry and his distinguished service to the profession of acting.

1990 (63rd): Sophia Loren

one of the genuine treasures of world cinema who, in a career rich with memorable performances, has added permanent luster to our art form.

1990 (63rd): Myrna Loy

in recognition of her extraordinary qualities both on screen and off, with appreciation for a lifetime’s worth of indelible performances.

1993 (66th): Deborah Kerr

in appreciation for a full career’s worth of elegant and beautifully crafted performances.

1995 (68th): Kirk Douglas

for fifty years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community.

2001 (74th): Sidney Poitier*

in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human being.

2002 (75th): Peter O’Toole

whose remarkable talents have provided cinema history with some of its most memorable characters.

2009 (82nd): Lauren Bacall

in recognition of her central place in the golden age of motion pictures.

2010 (83rd): Eli Wallach

for a lifetime’s worth of indelible screen characters.

2011 (84th): James Earl Jones

for his legacy of consistent excellence and uncommon versatility.

2013 (86th): Angela Lansbury

an entertainment icon who has created some of cinema’s most memorable characters, inspiring generations of actors.

2013 (86th): Steve Martin*

in recognition of his extraordinary talents and the unique inspiration he has brought to the art of motion pictures.

2014 (87th): Maureen O’Hara

one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, whose inspiring performances glowed with passion, warmth and strength.

2015 (88th): Gena Rowlands

who has illuminated the human experience through her brilliant, passionate and fearless performances.

2016 (89th): Jackie Chan

charming audiences with his dazzling athleticism, inventive stunt work and boundless charisma

2017 (90th): Donald Sutherland

for a lifetime of indelible characters, rendered with unwavering truthfulness.

2018 (91st): Cicely Tyson

whose unforgettable performances and personal integrity have inspired generations of filmmakers, actors and audiences.

2019 (92nd): Wes Studi

in recognition of the power and craft he brings to his indelible film portrayals and for his steadfast support of the Native American community.

ANIMATION – SHORT FILMS AND FEATURE (6)

1931/32 (5th): Walt Disney

for the creation of “Mickey Mouse.”

1938 (11th): Walt Disney

for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, recognized as a significant screen innovation which has charmed millions and pioneered a great new entertainment field for the motion picture cartoon.

1943 (16th): George Pal

for the development of novel methods and techniques in the production of short subjects known as Puppetoons.

1978 (51st): Walter Lantz

for bringing joy and laughter to every part of the world through his unique animated motion pictures.

1995 (68th): Chuck Jones

for the creation of classic cartoons which have brought worldwide joy for more than half a century.

2014 (87th): Hayao Miyazaki

a master storyteller whose animated artistry has inspired filmmakers and audiences around the world.

CASTING (1)

2016 (89th): Lynn Stalmaster

has been instrumental in the careers of many celebrated actors.

CINEMATOGRAPHERS (4)

1952 (25th): George Alfred Mitchell

for the design and development of the camera which bears his name and for his continued and dominant presence in the field of cinematography.

2000 (73rd): Jack Cardiff

master of light and color.

2009 (82nd): Gordon Willis

for unsurpassed mastery of light, shadow, color and motion.

2017 (90th): Owen Roizman

whose expansive visual style and technical innovation have advanced the art of cinematography.

COSTUME DESIGNERS (1)

2013 (86th): Piero Tosi, a visionary whose incomparable costume designs shaped timeless, living art in motion pictures.

DESIGNERS (ART DIRECTORS) (1)

2007 (80th): Robert Boyle

in recognition of one of cinema’s great careers in art direction.

DIRECTORS (25)

1935 (8th): David Wark Griffith

for his distinguished creative achievements as director and producer and his invaluable initiative and lasting contributions to the progress of the motion picture arts.

1937 (10th): Mack Sennett

for his lasting contribution to the comedy technique of the screen, the basic principles of which are as important today as when they were first put into practice, the Academy presents a Special Award to that master of fun, discoverer of stars, sympathetic, kindly, understanding comedy genius

1946 (19th): Ernst Lubitsch

for his distinguished contributions to the art of the motion picture.

1949 (22nd): Cecil B. DeMille

distinguished motion picture pioneer, for 37 years of brilliant showmanship.

1952 (25th): Merian C. Cooper

for his many innovations and contributions to the art of motion pictures.

1961 (34th): Jerome Robbins (listed under Choreography; same year he won Best Director Oscar with Robert Wise for “West Side Story”)

for his brilliant achievements in the art of choreography on film.

1974 (47th): Howard Hawks

A master American filmmaker whose creative efforts hold a distinguished place in world cinema

1974 (47th): Jean Renoir

a genius who, with grace, responsibility and enviable devotion through silent film, sound film, feature, documentary and television, has won the world’s admiration.

1978 (51st): King Vidor

for his incomparable achievements as a cinematic creator and innovator.

1989 (62nd): Akira Kurosawa

for accomplishments that have inspired, delighted, enriched and entertained audiences and influenced filmmakers throughout the world.

1991 (64th): Satyajit Ray

in recognition of his rare mastery of the art of motion pictures, and of his profound humanitarian outlook, which has had an indelible influence on filmmakers and audiences throughout the world.

1992 (65th): Federico Fellini

in recognition of his place as one of the screen’s master storytellers.

1994 (67th): Michelangelo Antonioni

in recognition of his place as one of the cinema’s master visual stylists.

1997 (70th): Stanley Donen

in appreciation of a body of work marked by grace, elegance, wit and visual innovation.

1998 (71st): Elia Kazan

in recognition of his indelible contributions to the art of motion picture direction.

1999 (72nd): Andrzej Wajda

in recognition of five decades of extraordinary film direction.

2001 (74th): Robert Redford*

Actor, director, producer, creator of Sundance, inspiration to independent and innovative filmmakers everywhere.

2003 (76th): Blake Edwards*

in recognition of his writing, directing and producing an extraordinary body of work for the screen.

2004 (77th): Sidney Lumet*

in recognition of his brilliant services to screenwriters, performers and the art of the motion picture.

2005 (78th): Robert Altman

in recognition of a career that has repeatedly reinvented the art form and inspired filmmakers and audiences alike.

2009 (82nd): Roger Corman*

for his rich engendering of films and filmmakers.

2010 (83rd): Jean-Luc Godard*

for passion. For confrontation. For a new kind of cinema.

2017 (90th): Charles Burnett

a resolutely independent and influential film pioneer who has chronicled the lives of black Americans with eloquence and insight.

2019 (92nd): David Lynch

for fearlessly breaking boundaries in pursuit of his singular cinematic vision.

2019 (92nd): Lina Wertmuller

for her provocative disruption of political and social norms delivered with bravery through her weapon of choice: the camera lens.

DOCUMENTARY (5)

1953 (26th): Pete Smith

for his witty and pungent observations on the American scene in his series of “Pete Smith Specialties.”

1961 (34th): William L. Hendricks

for his outstanding patriotic service in the conception, writing and production of the Marine Corps film, A Force in Readiness, which has brought honor to the Academy and the motion picture industry.

2012 (85th): D.A. Pennebaker

who redefined the language of film and taught a generation of filmmakers to look to reality for inspiration.

2016 (89th): Frederick Wiseman

illuminating lives in the context of social, cultural and government institutions.

2017 (90th): Agnès Varda

whose compassion and curiosity inform a uniquely personal cinema.

EXECUTIVES (4)

1948 (21st): Adolph Zukor*

a man who has been called the father of the feature film in America, for his services to the industry over a period of forty years.

1950 (23rd): Louis B. Mayer*

for distinguished service to the motion picture industry.

1952 (25th): Joseph M. Schenck*

for long and distinguished service to the motion picture industry.

1966 (39th): Y. Frank Freeman*

for unusual and outstanding service to the Academy during his thirty years in Hollywood.

FILM EDITORS (2)

1977 (50th): Margaret Booth

for her exceptional contribution to the art of film editing in the motion picture industry.

2016 (89th): Anne Coates

she has worked side by side with many leading directors on an impressive range of films.

MAKEUP ARTISTS & HAIRSTYLISTS (3)

1964 (37th): William Tuttle

for his outstanding make-up achievement for 7 Faces of Dr. Lao.

1968 (41st): John Chambers

for his outstanding makeup achievement for Planet of the Apes.

2011 (84th): Dick Smith

for his unparalleled mastery of texture, shade, form and illusion.

MUSIC (3)

1985 (58th): Alex North

in recognition of his brilliant artistry in the creation of memorable music for a host of distinguished motion pictures.

2006 (79th): Ennio Morricone

in recognition of his magnificent and multifaceted contributions to the art of film music.

2018 (91st): Lalo Schifrin

in recognition of his unique musical style, compositional integrity and influential contributions to the art of film scoring.

PRODUCERS (10)

1945 (18th): Walter Wanger*

for his six years service as President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

1947 (20th): Colonel William N. Selig, Albert E. Smith, Thomas Armat and George K. Spoor*

(one of) the small group of pioneers whose belief in a new medium, and whose contributions to its development, blazed the trail along which the motion picture has progressed, in their lifetime, from obscurity to world-wide acclaim.

1948 (21st): Walter Wanger (listed under Production)

for distinguished service to the industry in adding to its moral stature in the world community by his production of the picture Joan of Arc.

1957 (30th): B.B. Kahane*

for distinguished service to the motion picture industry.

1957 (30th): Gilbert M. (“Broncho Billy”) Anderson*

motion picture pioneer, for his contributions to the development of motion pictures as entertainment.

1967 (40th): Arthur Freed*

for distinguished service to the Academy and the production of six top-rated Awards telecasts.

1983 (56th): Hal Roach*

in recognition of his unparalleled record of distinguished contributions to the motion picture art form.

PUBLICITY (1)

2018 (91st): Marvin Levy

for an exemplary career in publicity that has brought films to the minds, hearts and souls of audiences all over the world.

SOUND (1)

1959 (32nd): Lee De Forest

for his pioneering inventions which brought sound to the motion picture.

WRITERS (5)

1957 (30th): Charles Brackett*

for outstanding service to the Academy.

1970 (43rd): Orson Welles*

for superlative artistry and versatility in the creation of motion pictures.

2000 (73rd): Ernest Lehman

in appreciation of a body of varied and enduring work.

2014 (87th): Jean-Claude Carrière

whose elegantly crafted screenplays elevate the art of screenwriting to the level of literature.

2015 (88th): Spike Lee*

filmmaker, educator, motivator, iconoclast, artist.

PERSONALITIES (5)

1953 (26th): Joseph I. Breen

for his conscientious, open-minded and dignified management of the Motion Picture Production Code.

1961 (34th): Fred L. Metzler

for his dedication and outstanding service to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

1972 (45th): Charles S. Boren

Leader for 38 years of the industry’s enlightened labor relations and architect of its policy of non-discrimination. With the respect and affection of all who work in films.

1979 (52nd): Hal Elias

for his dedication and distinguished service to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

2012 (85th): George Stevens, Jr.

a tireless champion of the arts in America and especially that most American of arts: the Hollywood film.

FILM PRESERVATION (3)

1954 (27th): Kemp R. Niver

for the development of the Renovare Process which has made possible the restoration of the Library of Congress Paper Film Collection.

1973 (46th): Henri Langlois

for his devotion to the art of film, his massive contributions in preserving its past and his unswerving faith in its future.

2010 (83rd): Kevin Brownlow

for the wise and devoted chronicling of the cinematic parade.

CHOREOGRAPHY (2)

(Fred Astaire (1949), Gene Kelly (1951) and Jerome Robbins (1961) are listed in the Index under this category; the first two have been assigned to Actors, the latter to Directors.)

1968 (41st): Onna White

for her outstanding choreography achievement for Oliver!

1996 (69th):Michael Kidd

in recognition of his services to the art of the dance in the art of the screen.

STUNTS (2)

1966 (39th): Yakima Canutt

for achievements as a stunt man and for developing safety devices to protect stunt men everywhere.

2012 (85th): Hal Needham

an innovator, mentor, and master technician who elevated his craft to an art and made the impossible look easy.

JEAN HERSHOLT HUMANITARIAN AWARD (41)

Given to an “individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

1956 (29th): Y. Frank Freeman

1957 (30th): Samuel Goldwyn

1959 (32nd): Bob Hope

1960 (33rd): Sol Lesser

1961 (34th): George Seaton

1962 (35th): Steve Broidy

1965 (38th): Edmond L. DePatie

1966 (39th): George Bagnall

1967 (40th): Gregory Peck

1968 (41st): Martha Raye

1969 (42nd): George Jessel

1970 (43rd): Frank Sinatra

1972 (45th): Rosalind Russell

1973 (46th): Lew Wasserman

1974 (47th): Arthur B. Krim

1975 (48th): Dr. Jules C. Stein

1977 (50th): Charlton Heston

1978 (51st): Leo Jaffe

1979 (52nd): Robert Benjamin

1981 (54th): Danny Kaye

1982 (55th): Walter Mirisch

1983 (56th): M. J. Frankovich

1984 (57th): David L. Wolper

1985 (58th): Charles ‘Buddy’ Rogers

1989 (62nd): Howard W. Koch

1992 (65th): Audrey Hepburn

1992 (65th): Elizabeth Taylor

1993 (66th): Paul Newman

1994 (67th): Quincy Jones

2001 (74th): Arthur Hiller

2004 (77th): Roger Mayer

2006 (79th): Sherry Lansing

2008 (81st): Jerry Lewis

2011 (84th): Oprah Winfrey

2012 (85th): Jeffrey Katzenberg

2013 (86th): Angelina Jolie

2014 (87th): Harry Belafonte

2015 (88th): Debbie Reynolds

2019 (92nd): Geena Davis

2020 (93rd): Motion Picture & Television Fund

2020 (93rd): Tyler Perry

IRVING G. THALBERG AWARD (37)

Given to is presented to “creative producers whose bodies of work reflect a consistently high quality of motion picture production.”

1937 (10th): Darryl F. Zanuck

1938 (11th): Hal B. Wallis

1939 (12th): David O. Selznick

1941 (14th): Walt Disney

1942 (15th): Sidney Franklin

1943 (16th): Hal B. Wallis

1944 (17th): Darryl F. Zanuck

1946 (19th): Samuel Goldwyn

1948 (21st): Jerry Wald

1950 (23rd): Darryl F. Zanuck

1951 (24th): Arthur Freed

1952 (25th): Cecil B. DeMille

1953 (26th): George Stevens

1956 (29th): Buddy Adler

1958 (31st): Jack L. Warner

1961 (34th): Stanley Kramer

1963 (36th): Sam Spiegel

1965 (38th): William Wyler

1966 (39th): Robert Wise

1967 (40th): Alfred Hitchcock

1970 (43rd): Ingmar Bergman

1973 (46th): Lawrence Weingarten

1975 (48th): Mervyn LeRoy

1976 (49th): Pandro S. Berman

1977 (50th): Walter Mirisch

1979 (52nd): Ray Stark

1981 (54th): Albert R. Broccoli

1986 (59th): Steven Spielberg

1987 (60th): Billy Wilder

1990 (63rd): David Brown and Richard D. Zanuck

1991 (64th): George Lucas

1994 (67th): Clint Eastwood

1996 (69th): Saul Zaentz

1998 (71st): Norman Jewison

1999 (72nd): Warren Beatty

2000 (73rd): Dino De Laurentiis

2009 (82nd): John Calley

2010 (83rd): Francis Ford Coppola

2018 (91st): Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall

