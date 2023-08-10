Amanda Knight and Barrie Gower (‘House of the Dragon’ makeup) on how ‘you can really see that actor starting to become that character’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s quite a special thing to watch all of these casts transform, and watch their whole demeanor change when they become a Targaryen,” reveals “House of the Dragon” makeup department head Amanda Knight about the ole that makeup artists have in enabling an actor to turn into their character on a series like HBO’s epic fantasy drama series. For our recent webchat with Knight, her fellow nominee, prosthetics designer Barrie Gower adds, “it is fascinating that when we get towards the end of the makeup application, you can really see that actor starting to become that character.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“House of the Dragon,” the prequel series to HBO’s megahit “Game of Thrones” was created by author George R.R. Martin and writer/producer Ryan Condal, who serves as co-showrunner with two-time Emmy-winning producer/director Miguel Sapochnik. The series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen alongside Emmy nominee Matt Smith (“The Crown”) as Prince Daemon and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, among a sprawling cast that includes Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint and Eve Best. The 10-episode first season is set two centuries before the events of “Game of Thrones,” 172 years before the birth of the now-iconic “Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), depicting the events leading up to and covering the bloody Targaryen civil war of succession known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

While Knight is celebrating her first career Emmy nomination this year, she’s no stranger to awards as a previous Oscar nominee (for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2” in 2012) and a BAFTA TV award winner earlier this year (with Gower) for their work on the HBO fantasy epic. Gower is also an awards veteran, having accumulated nine Emmy nominations and four wins to date, most notably for his iconic “Night King” and “Vecna” character prosthetic designs on “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things,” respectively. For “House of the Dragon,” Knight and Gower contend in two of the three makeup categories at the Emmys: Knight for Best Non-Prosthetic Period and/or Character Makeup (alongside Hannah Eccleston, Heather McMullen, Kashiya Hinds, Harriet Thompson, Natalie Wickens and Bonny Monger) and Gower for Best Prosthetic Makeup (alongside frequent collaborator and wife Sarah Gower, as well as Emma Faulkes, Duncan Jarman and Paula Eden), in which he is nominated twice (also for his extensive Cordyceps zombie work on “The Last of Us”).

Knight is nominated for the pivotal fifth episode of the season, “We Light the Way,” in which Prince Daemon murders his estranged wife Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford) in the Vale, while King Viserys and Princess Rhaenyra broker an arranged marriage with House Valeryon at Driftmark and Alicent (Cooke) escalates tensions between her House Hightower and the Targaryens. It’s a sprawling episode featuring almost the entire cast and countless extras. “That was a mammoth task; we shot that over a three week period,” she explains. “The minute they finished at night we’d get those white wigs off, and with all the atmosphere they have going on the set, we washed them and then they were back in again at five 0’clock the next morning, and it was everybody. It was the entire cast for every day, for three weeks.”

Gower is nominated for the prosthetic-heavy ninth episode “Lord of the Tides,” in which King Viserys succumbs to the flesh-eating disease that has inflicted him throughout the season. His death ultimately leaves a legacy of rivalry and blood-lust in a battle to the death over the coveted iron throne that essentially rejected him. “Viserys was our biggest challenge on this season,” Gower explains. “His character, this story arc from episode one going to his demise in episode eight was going to be a really important part of the storytelling, to actually help show the passage of time, because Season 1 goes over a couple of decades or so.”

