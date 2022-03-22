“American Song Contest” premiered on NBC on March 21, 2022, with Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson serving as hosts and executive producers. Unlike other reality TV shows which rely solely on the votes from the audience, the voting for this show will combine the results from viewers at home with a group of 56 jury members, aka industry professionals from each state/territory (see below). If you’re curious how to vote for “American Song Contest,” you’ve come to the right place.

Fans can vote for their favorite performances by visiting the website directly, or by using the NBC App or TikTok. Voting for the Qualifiers will open on Monday nights and will close on Wednesday mornings.

TikTok is the official voting platform partner for “American Song Contest,” which marks the first time the social media app has partnered with a live competition series for the duration of its run. On TikTok, fans can vote for and engage with their favorite artists in real time, in addition to creating original content using music from the show.

The five-week Qualifiers rounds are scheduled for March 21, March 28, April 4, April 11 and April 18. At the end of each Qualifiers performance show, the jury will advance one artist immediately to the Semi-Finals. The remaining three spots will be determined through a combination of votes from the jury and you at home. The contestants advancing to the Semi-Finals will be announced the following week.

The Semi-Finals will take place over two weeks, airing April 25 and May 2. In that round, 10 acts will perform an elevated performance of their original song each night. The round also features a “redemption” song which will add an 11th artist back into the competition — think of it as a “wild card.” At the end of each Semi-Final night, the jury awards their highest-rated contestant with an immediate spot in the Grand Final, while a mix of America’s votes and jury votes will pick four other finalists.

The Grand Final is scheduled for Monday, May 9. That’s when the Top 10 participants will take the stage one last time in the hopes of winning enough viewer votes and jury votes to earn the title of best hit song of 2022.

Below is the list of “American Song Contest” territories, participants and jury members. Click here to see photos of the contestants.

Alabama

Participant: Ni/Co

Jury member: Amber Parker

Alaska

Participant: Jewel

Jury member: Quinn Christopherson

American Samoa

Participant: Tenelle

Jury member: Joseph Fa’avae

Arizona

Participant: Las Marias

Jury member: Double-L

Arkansas

Participant: Kelsey Lamb

Jury member: Kevin Mercer

California

Participant: Sweet Taboo

Jury member: Dan McCarroll

Colorado

Participant: Riker Lynch

Jury member: Isaac Slade

Connecticut

Participant: Michael Bolton

Jury member: Jaime Levine

Delaware

Participant: Nitro Nitra

Jury member: Christa Cooper

Florida

Participant: Ale Zabala

Jury member: Jose Tillan

Georgia

Participant: Stela Cole

Jury member: Jennifer Goicoechea

Guam

Participant: Jason J.

Jury member: Heidi Chargualaf Quenga

Hawaii

Participant: Bronson Varde

Jury member: Eric Daniels

Idaho

Participant: Andrew Sheppard

Jury member: Shari Short

Illinois

Participant: Justin Jesso

Jury member: Mike Knobloch

Indiana

Participant: UG skywalkin

Jury member: Nancy Yearing

Iowa

Participant: Alisabeth Von Presley

Jury member: Taylor J.

Kansas

Participant: Broderick Jones

Jury member: Michelle Buckles

Kentucky

Participant: Jordan Smith

Jury member: Ashley Wilson

Louisiana

Participant: Brittany Pfantz

Jury member: Uptown Angela

Maine

Participant: King Kyote

Jury member: Lauren Wayne

Maryland

Participant: Sisqo

Jury member: Caron Veazey

Massachusetts

Participant: Jared Lee

Jury member: Jamie Cerreta

Michigan

Participant: Ada LeAnn

Jury member: Shahida Mausi

Minnesota

Participant: Yam Haus

Jury member: Barry Lather

Mississippi

Participant: Keyone Starr

Jury member: Joe King the Big Daddy

Missouri

Participant: Brett Seper

Jury member: Tommy Austin

Montana

Participant: Jonah Prill

Jury member: Stephanie Davis

Nebraska

Participant: Jocelyn

Jury member: Hoss Michaels

Nevada

Participant: The Crystal Method

Jury member: Jim Vellutato

New Hampshire

Participant: MARi

Jury member: Charlie Singer

New Jersey

Participant: Brooke Alexx

Jury member: Matt Pinfield

New Mexico

Participant: Khalisol

Jury member: Tony Manero

New York

Participant: ENISA

Jury member: Tom Poleman

North Carolina

Participant: John Morgan

Jury member: Paul Schadt

North Dakota

Participant: Chloe Fredericks

Jury member: Allison Bostow

Northern Mariana Islands

Participant: Sabyu

Jury member: Galvin Deleon Guerrero

Ohio

Participant: Macy Gray

Jury member: Khirye Tyler

Oklahoma

Participant: AleXa

Jury member: Ester Dean

Oregon

Participant: courtship.

Jury member: Mark Hamilton

Pennsylvania

Participant: Bri Steves

Jury member: Ty Stiklorius

Puerto Rico

Participant: Christian Pagan

Jury member: Carlos Perez

Rhode Island

Participant: Hueston

Jury member: Kristin Lessard

South Carolina

Participant: Jesse LeProtti

Jury member: Miss Monique

South Dakota

Participant: Judd Hoos

Jury member: Jered Johnson

Tennessee

Participant: Tyler Braden

Jury member: Brian Phillips

Texas

Participant: Grant Knoche

Jury member: Natural

U.S. Virgin Islands

Participant: Cruz Rock

Jury member: Ajanie Williams

Utah

Participant: Savannah Keyes

Jury member: Jeff McCartney

Vermont

Participant: Josh Panda

Jury member: Lee Chesnut

Virginia

Participant: Almira Zaky

Jury member: Justin Derrico

Washington

Participant: Allen Stone

Jury member: Zann Fredlund

Washington D.C.

Participant: NËITHER

Jury member: Dustin Matthews

West Virginia

Participant: Alexis Cunningham

Jury member: Judy Eaton

Wisconsin

Participant: Jake’O

Jury member: Shanna “Quinn” Cudeck

Wyoming

Participant: Ryan Charles

Jury member: Ian Munsick