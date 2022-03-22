“American Song Contest” premiered on NBC on March 21, 2022, with Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson serving as hosts and executive producers. Unlike other reality TV shows which rely solely on the votes from the audience, the voting for this show will combine the results from viewers at home with a group of 56 jury members, aka industry professionals from each state/territory (see below). If you’re curious how to vote for “American Song Contest,” you’ve come to the right place.
Fans can vote for their favorite performances by visiting the website directly, or by using the NBC App or TikTok. Voting for the Qualifiers will open on Monday nights and will close on Wednesday mornings.
TikTok is the official voting platform partner for “American Song Contest,” which marks the first time the social media app has partnered with a live competition series for the duration of its run. On TikTok, fans can vote for and engage with their favorite artists in real time, in addition to creating original content using music from the show.
The five-week Qualifiers rounds are scheduled for March 21, March 28, April 4, April 11 and April 18. At the end of each Qualifiers performance show, the jury will advance one artist immediately to the Semi-Finals. The remaining three spots will be determined through a combination of votes from the jury and you at home. The contestants advancing to the Semi-Finals will be announced the following week.
The Semi-Finals will take place over two weeks, airing April 25 and May 2. In that round, 10 acts will perform an elevated performance of their original song each night. The round also features a “redemption” song which will add an 11th artist back into the competition — think of it as a “wild card.” At the end of each Semi-Final night, the jury awards their highest-rated contestant with an immediate spot in the Grand Final, while a mix of America’s votes and jury votes will pick four other finalists.
The Grand Final is scheduled for Monday, May 9. That’s when the Top 10 participants will take the stage one last time in the hopes of winning enough viewer votes and jury votes to earn the title of best hit song of 2022.
Below is the list of “American Song Contest” territories, participants and jury members. Click here to see photos of the contestants.
Alabama
Participant: Ni/Co
Jury member: Amber Parker
Alaska
Participant: Jewel
Jury member: Quinn Christopherson
American Samoa
Participant: Tenelle
Jury member: Joseph Fa’avae
Arizona
Participant: Las Marias
Jury member: Double-L
Arkansas
Participant: Kelsey Lamb
Jury member: Kevin Mercer
California
Participant: Sweet Taboo
Jury member: Dan McCarroll
Colorado
Participant: Riker Lynch
Jury member: Isaac Slade
Connecticut
Participant: Michael Bolton
Jury member: Jaime Levine
Delaware
Participant: Nitro Nitra
Jury member: Christa Cooper
Florida
Participant: Ale Zabala
Jury member: Jose Tillan
Georgia
Participant: Stela Cole
Jury member: Jennifer Goicoechea
Guam
Participant: Jason J.
Jury member: Heidi Chargualaf Quenga
Hawaii
Participant: Bronson Varde
Jury member: Eric Daniels
Idaho
Participant: Andrew Sheppard
Jury member: Shari Short
Illinois
Participant: Justin Jesso
Jury member: Mike Knobloch
Indiana
Participant: UG skywalkin
Jury member: Nancy Yearing
Iowa
Participant: Alisabeth Von Presley
Jury member: Taylor J.
Kansas
Participant: Broderick Jones
Jury member: Michelle Buckles
Kentucky
Participant: Jordan Smith
Jury member: Ashley Wilson
Louisiana
Participant: Brittany Pfantz
Jury member: Uptown Angela
Maine
Participant: King Kyote
Jury member: Lauren Wayne
Maryland
Participant: Sisqo
Jury member: Caron Veazey
Massachusetts
Participant: Jared Lee
Jury member: Jamie Cerreta
Michigan
Participant: Ada LeAnn
Jury member: Shahida Mausi
Minnesota
Participant: Yam Haus
Jury member: Barry Lather
Mississippi
Participant: Keyone Starr
Jury member: Joe King the Big Daddy
Missouri
Participant: Brett Seper
Jury member: Tommy Austin
Montana
Participant: Jonah Prill
Jury member: Stephanie Davis
Nebraska
Participant: Jocelyn
Jury member: Hoss Michaels
Nevada
Participant: The Crystal Method
Jury member: Jim Vellutato
New Hampshire
Participant: MARi
Jury member: Charlie Singer
New Jersey
Participant: Brooke Alexx
Jury member: Matt Pinfield
New Mexico
Participant: Khalisol
Jury member: Tony Manero
New York
Participant: ENISA
Jury member: Tom Poleman
North Carolina
Participant: John Morgan
Jury member: Paul Schadt
North Dakota
Participant: Chloe Fredericks
Jury member: Allison Bostow
Northern Mariana Islands
Participant: Sabyu
Jury member: Galvin Deleon Guerrero
Ohio
Participant: Macy Gray
Jury member: Khirye Tyler
Oklahoma
Participant: AleXa
Jury member: Ester Dean
Oregon
Participant: courtship.
Jury member: Mark Hamilton
Pennsylvania
Participant: Bri Steves
Jury member: Ty Stiklorius
Puerto Rico
Participant: Christian Pagan
Jury member: Carlos Perez
Rhode Island
Participant: Hueston
Jury member: Kristin Lessard
South Carolina
Participant: Jesse LeProtti
Jury member: Miss Monique
South Dakota
Participant: Judd Hoos
Jury member: Jered Johnson
Tennessee
Participant: Tyler Braden
Jury member: Brian Phillips
Texas
Participant: Grant Knoche
Jury member: Natural
U.S. Virgin Islands
Participant: Cruz Rock
Jury member: Ajanie Williams
Utah
Participant: Savannah Keyes
Jury member: Jeff McCartney
Vermont
Participant: Josh Panda
Jury member: Lee Chesnut
Virginia
Participant: Almira Zaky
Jury member: Justin Derrico
Washington
Participant: Allen Stone
Jury member: Zann Fredlund
Washington D.C.
Participant: NËITHER
Jury member: Dustin Matthews
West Virginia
Participant: Alexis Cunningham
Jury member: Judy Eaton
Wisconsin
Participant: Jake’O
Jury member: Shanna “Quinn” Cudeck
Wyoming
Participant: Ryan Charles
Jury member: Ian Munsick