How to vote for your favorite contestant on ‘The Masked Singer’: Everything you need to know

For the first three seasons of “The Masked Singer,” only the studio audience got to weigh in with their votes on the best and worst contestants. That feedback helped the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) make their decisions. The singer with the least support was eliminated at the end of each episode, with a jaw-dropping reveal as host Nick Cannon helped them remove their elaborate costume.

For season 4, producers have listened to us and found a way for the home audience to participate in the process. We still aren’t getting live episodes, like other singing shows such as “The Voice” and “American Idol.” That would have allowed all of America to take part in picking out those celebrities who continue in the quest for the Golden Mask and those who are eliminated.

Instead, taking a page from “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” the powers-that-be at “The Masked Singer” have assembled a group of super fans. These select few got to watch each episode of season 4 unfold on Zoom from the comfort (and safety) of their couches. They then weighed in with their yea and nay votes on the performances. The collective opinion of these viewers will count for 50% of the total, and those of the four judges will make up the other 50% (to be precise, each of the panellists will have a say that is the equivalent of 12.5%).

To take part, the super fans had to sign confidentiality agreements as to the outcome of each episode. And to keep their identities secret, the super fans cannot see each other. They voted electronically via secret ballot after hearing the comments by the four judges.

This panel of voters is comprised of people from around the country. Producers won’t disclose the exact number of super fans. We understand that every member of the panel didn’t take part in the vote for every episode.

